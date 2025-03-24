Day 19 of Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Doctor summoned over PM medical issue
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exited his Monday corruption trial testimony to meet with a doctor. The doctor had been summoned at the beginning of the hearing to check a medical issue with the Israeli leader.
Netanyahu's 19th day of testimony begins
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony began anew with a nineteenth hearing at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse on Monday morning.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.