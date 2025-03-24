Live Updates
Day 19 of Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv

By MICHAEL STARR
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court. March 12, 2025.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court. March 12, 2025.
(photo credit: Yair Sagi/POOL)

Doctor summoned over PM medical issue

By MICHAEL STARR

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exited his Monday corruption trial testimony to meet with a doctor. The doctor had been summoned at the beginning of the hearing to check a medical issue with the Israeli leader. 

Netanyahu's 19th day of testimony begins

By MICHAEL STARR

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony began anew with a nineteenth hearing at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse on Monday morning.
 
 
 

Important facts


  • There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
  • The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.