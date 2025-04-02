Live Updates
Netanyahu on 'Qatargate' investigations: 'It's all a bluff'

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, as part of his testimony in his trial, March 24, 2025 (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, as part of his testimony in his trial, March 24, 2025
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)

PM: Any messages sent to Walla were routine PR statements

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Lead defense attorney Amit Hadad presented several examples of requests made from Ran Baratz, a former media adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, to former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, regarding changes or inquiries about articles on specific events that related to the prime minister.

The overall consistent claim in these items is that Netanyahu was involved in the requests. 

Netanyahu responded to Hadad he wasn’t, that he was too busy with other things, wasn’t updated, or that any messages that were sent to Walla were routine public relations statements, and not anything out of the ordinary. 

Attorney says he aims to finish presenting Walla-Bezeq evidence

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Hadad said at the start of the hearing that he was aiming to finish going through all the evidence presented in Case 4000 on Wednesday, the Walla-Bezeq Affair for which Netanyahu stands accused of bribery.

Netanyahu corruption trial testimony begins 

By SARAH BEN-NUN

The 21st testimony session of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his criminal corruption trial hearings began on Wednesday morning. 

The prime minister is due to depart for Hungary on Wednesday evening. 

As he entered, the prime minister was heckled by reporters who inquired as to his knowledge or involvement of his media advisers and aides who are under investigation for alleged ties to Qatar, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein.  

“This is all a bluff!” Netanyahu said.

Important facts

  • There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
  • The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.