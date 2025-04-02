Netanyahu on 'Qatargate' investigations: 'It's all a bluff'

Lead defense attorney Amit Hadad presented several examples of requests made from Ran Baratz, a former media adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, to former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, regarding changes or inquiries about articles on specific events that related to the prime minister.

The overall consistent claim in these items is that Netanyahu was involved in the requests.

Netanyahu responded to Hadad he wasn’t, that he was too busy with other things, wasn’t updated, or that any messages that were sent to Walla were routine public relations statements, and not anything out of the ordinary.