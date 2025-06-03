Netanyahu trial day 36: Amid war, cross-examination begins in Tel Aviv
The cross-examination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began in the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday morning.
It is the 36th day of the criminal trial hearings, on the 606th day of the Israel-Hamas War.
The cross-examination is the long-awaited moment for the prosecution to levy all its weight against the prime minister, in criminal cases that have shifted and split the country since the trial began in 2020.
