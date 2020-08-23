The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

$21 million will be lost if no flights to Uman

“Just the market of direct flights to Uman is worth $21 million,” the head of Netivim Tours told the Jerusalem Post. “This isn’t a three months trend, it’s been going strong for 30 years.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 23, 2020 20:02
Grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov Uman Ukraine (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT)
Grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov Uman Ukraine
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT)
Should direct flights to Uman on Rosh Hashanah be banned, Ukraine and Israel stand to lose $21 million, the head of a leading tour company said on Sunday. In addition to flights, the annual pilgrimage there generates tens of millions of dollars in lodging, transportation, food and general commerce.
With 20 years of experience in Jewish tourism, Netivim Tours head Levy Gureviz organizes flights to where Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried and owns two hotels in Uman.
“This isn’t a three months trend,” he said. “This has been going on for 30 years. The first group to go to Uman after the Iron Wall fell was less than a thousand people. Last year roughly 30,000 people went for Rosh Hashanah alone.” 
The tourist industry in Uman, he said, operates all year-round and not just during Rosh Hashanah.
“An average ticket is about $800 and return flights are empty because less Ukrainians want to visit us,” he explained. “Each Jewish visitor buys a phone and a local sim card when he lands, local gas stations sell all the fuel they have. Not to mention coffee and kosher food they stock up on to sell to these clients.
Each hotel has 50 or 60 local workers from management to workers. Local flat owners rent them out and local cab and bus drivers have a field day.”
Gurewitz explains that less than half the Jewish visitors are ultra-Orthodox (haredi) and the rest are “all the people of Israel, from those who are observant to those who are seeking spirituality.”
“Last year on this date I had 8,000 people signed up,” he said, “today I have 2,000 and I’m telling you people will cancel. Who wants to spend 14 days in quarantine? You miss Yom Kippur, you miss Sukkot.” He used to have 30 workers, now he only has three. 


Tags Tourism rosh hashanah ukraine uman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by