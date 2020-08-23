$21 million will be lost if no flights to Uman

Should direct flights to Uman on Rosh Hashanah be banned, Ukraine and Israel stand to lose $21 million, the head of a leading tour company said on Sunday. In addition to flights, the annual pilgrimage there generates tens of millions of dollars in lodging, transportation, food and general commerce.With 20 years of experience in Jewish tourism, Netivim Tours head Levy Gureviz organizes flights to where Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried and owns two hotels in Uman. “This isn’t a three months trend,” he said. “This has been going on for 30 years. The first group to go to Uman after the Iron Wall fell was less than a thousand people. Last year roughly 30,000 people went for Rosh Hashanah alone.” The tourist industry in Uman, he said, operates all year-round and not just during Rosh Hashanah.“An average ticket is about $800 and return flights are empty because less Ukrainians want to visit us,” he explained. “Each Jewish visitor buys a phone and a local sim card when he lands, local gas stations sell all the fuel they have. Not to mention coffee and kosher food they stock up on to sell to these clients. Each hotel has 50 or 60 local workers from management to workers. Local flat owners rent them out and local cab and bus drivers have a field day.”Gurewitz explains that less than half the Jewish visitors are ultra-Orthodox (haredi) and the rest are “all the people of Israel, from those who are observant to those who are seeking spirituality.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“Last year on this date I had 8,000 people signed up,” he said, “today I have 2,000 and I’m telling you people will cancel. Who wants to spend 14 days in quarantine? You miss Yom Kippur, you miss Sukkot.” He used to have 30 workers, now he only has three.