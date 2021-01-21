40 cats and two dogs in neglected condition found in Ramallah apartment

Following complaints about an unbearable odor, the police, accompanied by representatives of the Agriculture Ministry and the municipal veterinarian, discovered 40 cats and two dogs in poor medical condition at an apartment in Ramallah, according to the Police Spokesperson. The police arrested the 50-year-old man residing in the apartment after he threatened them, and he was taken to a psychiatric examination. The animals under his neglectful care were transferred to the municipal veterinarian. In addition, the municipal welfare authorities are now in charge of taking care of the apartment. Earlier this week, two minors from the village of Kuseifa in southern Israel were arrested on Monday after allegedly abusing puppies in a Tik Tok video. In the video, two individuals are torturing young puppies by cutting their ears.
Tobias Siegal and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.
Tobias Siegal and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}