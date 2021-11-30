60-year-old man saved by EMT’s after choking on Sufganiyah

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to an emergency involving a 60-year-old man who choked on a “Sufganiyah” – or traditional Hanukkah donut – in Yavneh, central Israel, the Hatzalah reported in a statement.

A Sufganiyah is a jelly doughnut traditionally eaten on the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The doughnut is deep-fried in oil, usually filled with jam, and topped with powdered sugar.

"When I arrived at the scene, the people who called for help were still on the phone with United Hatzalah's Dispatch and Command Center and the dispatcher was instructing the person on the phone how to help the man after he had choked on the sufganiyah," Chaim Fried, the United Hatzalah volunteer who arrived first at the scene, said."I treated him at the scene and provided him with oxygen. After stabilizing his condition, he was transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod in stable condition, fully breathing."

Hatzalah is a volunteer emergency medical service organization founded in Williamsburg, New York in 1965. The Hatzalah, comprised of local independent branches working under the Hatzalah name, primarily serves areas with Jewish communities around the world, such as around Israel and New York – the largest population center for Jews around the world outside of Israel.

An orthodox Jewish volunteer of the Emergency Medical Service organization, United Hatzalah, seen near an ambulance in Jerusalem AND Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Isr (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH 90 / REUTERS)