The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

7 Israeli hospitals to switch to emergency mode due to financial crisis

Beginning Wednesday, Jerusalem’s Hadassah and other facilities will only accept patients in need of life-saving treatments.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 24, 2021 15:26
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on August 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on August 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Seven Israelis public hospitals will switch to ‘Shabbat mode’ beginning Wednesday due to a persistent financial crisis.
The hospitals - include Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, and three hospitals in Nazareth - will only accept patients in need for life saving treatments.
Their directors informed Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom and the Health Ministry that all other patients will need to be evacuated to other facilities.
The centers are all located in cities which are classified as red or orange according to the ministry’s Coronavirus Traffic Light System. All together they serve a population of about two million people. On Monday they stop accepting COVID patients.
The so-called “public” hospitals are independent organizations that rely mostly on donations, as opposed to facilities directly owned and funded by the government or health funds.
The hospitals began protesting in January due to their financial difficulties, with organizers saying their facilities were receiving only about half the funds per bed that government-owned hospitals received.
The crisis ended when the government agreed to increase their budgets.
However, since the beginning of the summer, the hospitals have said authorities have not been fulfilling their promises.
ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
On Monday, the directors-general of the Health and Finance ministries Nachman Ash and Ram Blinkov met with other relevant officials on Monday to ensure that the budgets promised to the hospitals will be allocated and available as soon as possible.
According to a statement, the government committed to the budget for the first half of the year, but the ministers said they will work to maintain it for the rest of 2021 while speeding up payments.
“I fully appreciate the sacred work that is being carried out at the hospitals in Israel, especially during this challenging period,” Blinkov said. “I expect that the public hospitals will continue to provide answers to the Israeli public at this complex time in light of our commitment to maintaining the agreement with them in full.”
However, the hospital heads have been lamenting for the lack of communication and concrete steps.
“No negotiations have been opened with us, no one talks to us,” they said. “We cannot pay suppliers with understanding and sympathy for our problems. We demand to open direct negotiations to resolve the crisis. Tonight the Prime Minister takes off from here and leaves us to fight Corona with cartridges without bullets. We expect him to intervene in the crisis.”


Tags finance hospital hadassah hospital shaare zedek medical center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by