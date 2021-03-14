The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

71% of Russian speakers feel inadequately represented in gov't - poll

"Many stigmas still accompany us and Russian speakers are not adequately represented in most sectors of the Israeli economy."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 14, 2021 13:08
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein addresses Russian parliament in Moscow, June 28, 2017 (photo credit: COURTESY KNESSET SPEAKER'S OFFICE)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein addresses Russian parliament in Moscow, June 28, 2017
(photo credit: COURTESY KNESSET SPEAKER'S OFFICE)
As Israel nears a fourth round of elections, 71% of Russian-speaking Israelis feel that they do not have adequate representation in the government, according to a new poll published by the Israeli Congress and the Million Lobby on Sunday.
The poll also found that 80% of Russian-speaking Israelis feel inadequate representation in the judiciary, 72% in the media and 37% feel inadequate representation in the education system.
Some 77% of Israelis believe that Russian-speakers have not integrated enough into Israeli society, according to the poll. Over a quarter of Israelis responded to the poll that Russian-speakers do not invest effort in integrating into society, 16% of Russian-speakers said they agreed with this statement and 37% blame Israeli society for not accepting them.
Some 40% of Israelis responded that cultural gaps make it difficult sometimes to connect with Russian-speaking Israelis, but 85% said that they're interested in getting to know Russian-speakers, their customs and opinions better. Some 65% of Israelis stated that they believe the contribution of Russian-speakers to the country is not appreciated enough.
Some 34% of Israelis said that they believed a significant proportion of Russian-speakers are not Jews according to the halacha (Jewish religious law), with about a quarter of Russian-speakers agreeing. About half of Israelis and half of Russian-speakers stated that Russian-speakers give their children a rigid education.
"Israeli society is made up of many sectors, groups and committees. This complexity is one of the things that makes us Israelis, but also one of the sources of various gaps and social challenges," said Dr. Gilad Weiner, director-general of the Israeli Congress.
"In the run-up to the next election campaign, we turned the spotlight on a group that was once one of the most circulated by Knesset candidates and is referred to by a number of names in Israel, sometimes called 'Russian-speaking Israelis,' sometimes 'former Soviet Unioners,' or even 'Russians,'" he said.
"In this poll we sought to understand what their needs are, their pains and desires. The various candidates for the Knesset must also understand this by referring to each group and sector that makes up Israeli society," Weiner said.
 
"IT IS EXCITING to see that today, most of the State of Israel recognizes and appreciates the contribution of the Russian-speaking aliyah [immigration] to the country," said Alex Riff, director-general of the Million Lobby. "However, even though 30 years have passed, many stigmas still accompany us, and Russian speakers are not adequately represented in most sectors of the Israeli economy.
"It seems that there are more gaps between Russian-speakers and the general population, so we actually set up the Million Lobby to fight for us to be equal citizens in Israel – and hopefully this picture will change in the coming years," he said.
The poll was conducted digitally in December among 1,013 respondents from across Israeli society. On Sunday evening, the Israeli Congress will hold an online meeting with Riff and Prof. Larissa Remnik of Bar-Ilan University, two key voices regarding Russian-speakers in Israel and the Israeli government and Israeli society's attitude toward them. The poll results will also be presented during the meeting.

The poll released on Sunday marks a one percent increase compared to a poll released in December by the Israeli Congress, which found that 79% of Russian-speaking Israelis did not feel that they have adequate representation in the judiciary, 71% felt that way about the media, and 70% about government. But regarding education, some 42% felt underrepresented in the education system in the earlier poll, as opposed to only 37% in the new one.
Over a third of Israelis also think that there is a high percentage of alcoholics among Russian speakers and that the Russian-speaking public is arrogant, according to the December poll.
The Israeli Congress, a joint initiative of Bar Ilan University and the Menomadin Foundation made up of members of all parts of Israeli society, works to address the tension between the State of Israel's Jewish and democratic identities.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Elections Israeli Election Russian Immigrants Russian Israelis Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by