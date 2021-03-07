The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
71st Armored Battalion completes preparations for war on Northern Front

"One tank, in its firepower, equals a company of infantry soldiers."

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 7, 2021 13:48
The 71st Armored Battalion completes its readiness for a war on the northern front. (photo credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)
The 71st Armored Battalion completes its readiness for a war on the northern front.
(photo credit: YEHUDA WEINBERG)
As the IDF closely follows the Hezbollah moves behind the northern border, the 71st Armored Battalion is completing these days its readiness for a possible confrontation in Lebanon.
As part of a wider move of improvements and advancement in the 188th Brigade, the battalion finished a recent transformation and is now using the most advanced tanks in the IDF — the Merkava Mark IV — which include the anti-missile TROPHY system.
Using an advanced radar, the TROPHY can detect incoming anti-tank missiles and then launch a cloud of countermeasures to intercept them before they strike the tank. TROPHY is combat proven from operations in the Gaza Strip. 
71st Armored Battalion tank (Yehuda Weinberg).
In recent days, the battalion took part, for the first time, in the Northern Command OC level tests — in which the battalion practices different scenarios for a war on the northern front over three intensive days.
During the exercise, the battalion practiced combating in the two main terrains it is expected to encounter in Lebanon — urban areas and a rocky, bushy open space.
However, the drill wasn’t only about operating the tanks, but also included mental exercise for the commanders and soldiers, Lt.-Col. Idan Nir, commander of the battalion, told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
“Unlike other past battalion drills, a lot of resources were invested in this Northern Command level test,” he said.
“The command brought people who simulate the enemy, and it also invested in pyrotechnics, that would make our soldiers feel like [they are fighting in] an actual war,” he added. “They also brought more supervisors than usual, who would evaluate our fitness and readiness for war.
“But one of the main aspects of the drill was taking ourselves to the edge of our abilities,” Nir said.
“In these three intense days, we received multiple missions that required us to think ahead and perform multiple tasks in little time,” he said.
“We didn’t get much sleep, and at the same time we practiced operating under uncertainty and tough weather.”
The main battle tank’s place in battle is unclear these days. 
Unlike in the past, when most of a war’s battles happened in open spaces where the enemy was visible, the characteristics of the battle have changed.
There are no tank-to-tank battles, and the enemy has become more evasive. It operates in civilian areas and often tends to disappear and blend in with the civilian surroundings. 
71st Armored Battalion tank (Yehuda Weinberg).
Nir said that despite that, the IDF tanks are a fundamental and crucial component in any future battle.
“The tanks bring with them three main elements — protection, lethality and maneuvering capabilities,” he said.
“The tanks, unlike infantry soldiers, can move fast in open spaces, and stay protected at the same time. Systems such as the TROPHY make the tanks even safer,” Nir said.
“Besides that, when it comes to firepower, one tank is more than an infantry company,” he said.
“At one point during the drill, I joined the forces that simulated the enemy. I saw how it feels to be in a place that tanks are now attacking. The ground was shaking. It was powerful,” the commander said.
“The tank is a major element not only in its firepower but also in deterrence. It’s massive and loud,” Nir said. “When you see a tank barrel pointed at you, you immediately start feeling uncomfortable.”


