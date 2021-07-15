The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
8 arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish home in Lod

The attack was different from other attacks during the May riots as it was planned over a long period and occurred after the violence ceased.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 15, 2021 16:00
Residence hit by Molotov cocktails in Lod (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Residence hit by Molotov cocktails in Lod
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
The Shin Bet arrested eight people suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at a Jewish residence in Lod in May, the Israel Security Agency announced on Thursday.
Two apartments were damaged in the Molotov cocktail attack; no injuries were caused.
The suspects tied five Molotov cocktails together in order to strengthen the fire and cause more significant damage. 
Tilba al-Turi, 19, and a minor threw the Molotov cocktails together towards the house. Tilba had previously been involved in the trade and possession of weapons.
Rafat al-Turi, 19, served as a lookout for the terrorists and kept in touch with them using radios. Rafat was involved in stone-throwing in riots in Lod during May as well.
Nassar Abu Zayed, 19, actively helped prepare the terrorist attack, assembling the Molotov cocktails and carrying out field patrols with the perpetrators before the attack. Nassar was also involved in riots in May.
Gasser Abu Zayed, 22, and Galal Abu Zayed, 21, Nassar's brothers, were involved in preparations for the attack as well, including producing Molotov cocktails and the trade and possession of weapons.
An additional minor was also involved in the attack, providing the perpetrators with the radios and bicycles.
Amsalem al-Turi, 20, was a leading figure in planning the attack as well.
A Shin Bet official stressed in the announcement that this attack was different than other attacks that took place in the May riots as it "was not carried out in the heat of the moment and spontaneously, but was planned over many days and carried out about a week after the cessation of violence in general and in Lod in particular in order to rekindle the events, given the tense atmosphere in the city at the time."
"The Shin Bet takes the involvement of Israeli citizens in terrorism very seriously, and will continue to take all measures at its disposal to thwart any threat and bring to justice those involved in terrorist incidents with a nationalist background," it said.

The attack took place amid Arab and Jewish riots across the country that broke out during Operation Guardian of the Walls, during which a number of nationalistic attacks were reported against both Jews and Arabs.


