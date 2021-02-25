‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring

The electronic bracelets that will be offered to people returning from abroad who wish to isolate at home instead of in coronavirus hotels will not monitor anything but whether the person is complying with the quarantine, Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom, vowed on Thursday, a day after the Health Ministry and the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee agreed to launch a pilot to test the solution.In addition, if a person decided to break the rules and leave their house, the device would not track them in any way, he said. Established in 1988, SuperCom is a leading company in the field of cybersecurity specialized in providing safety, identification and security technologies to governments and private organizations around the world. The firm has been working on home confinement solutions for years, among others in the fields of healthcare and criminal law. After the coronavirus pandemic broke out, they developed less invasive systems for the purpose of tracking people required to quarantine.In the past, SuperCome had collaborated with Israeli authorities on other projects, including the management of the driving license system and in the fight against domestic violence.“They already knew us and they reached out to see if we could help. We offered them a solution custom built for home-quarantine,” Trabelsi told The Jerusalem Post, explaining that the situation represents a relatively simple case in consideration of their monitoring capability.The CEO explained that the pilot is expected to be launched on Sunday. Supercom supplied the Health Ministry 100 kits which will be offered to people who land to Israel from abroad.“It is up to the Health Ministry to decide the details of the project, but currently the plan is for people who arrive to get tested and once they receive their results, at the airport or at the corona hotel, they will have the option to go quarantine at home with the solution that we provide,” Trabelsi explained.
Once they are arrive, they put the sticker on the wall and from that moment the quarantine starts. As long as the bracelet is close enough to the sticker, no alert is sent out to the system.”The CEO stressed that the bracelet itself does not feature any GPS technology. For this reason, if people decide to leave their home, they will be completely off radar.Asked whether the technology has the potential to detect whether a person is in a specific room of the house, Trabelsi said no.“We have technology that would allow it, but it is not used in this situation. Rather, the way the kit functions is similar to what happens with Bluetooth headphones, if you are in the house they are connected, if you leave the house the communication is broken,” he pointed out.While Supercom provides the technology, the logistics is carried out by the employees of another Israeli company, Electra. This includes handing out the devices, answering to the phone calls that the users can place through the special smartphone they receive, but also monitoring violation alerts.“As long as the bracelet is close enough to the sticker, there will be no alert,” Trabelsi explained. “If the bracelet is cut off, if the sticker on the wall is moved, if the transmission stops, our servers are going to be notified and will pass the information to the Health Ministry. At that point, it is going to be up to them to decide what to do.”SuperCom CEO emphasized that the only information they need to run the system is an address and a bracelet serial number.“We don’t take any personal information from the user, all we are identifying is if a certain bracelet is at the home where it is supposed to be,” he told the Post. “We do not record, we do not track movements, and we do not take pictures.”If a family needs to quarantine, each individual will need to be provided with a kit. Trabelsi said that he did not know whether the Health Ministry intends to use the kit also for children.He explained that their tracking technology for coronavirus related issues has been used already in California and in other countries as well, but he did not disclose the nations involved for confidentiality reasons.While according to the Attorney General Office expanding the program might require full legislation, Trabelsi assured that SuperCom would be able to provide thousands of kits in a very short time.“This is one of the issues that the Health Ministry checked when they approached us, that we would be ready if they decided to bring the pilot to the next level,” he said.Asked about privacy concerns, Trabelsi acknowledged that for some people the idea of wearing a bracelet might sound difficult.“Privacy is a valid concern and I do understand why people might be asking,” he stressed. “However there are a number of considerations. First of all, this is just an option, the government is not forcing anyone to use this technology, if someone is afraid, they can just stay at the hotel.”For those who do decide to quarantine at home with the bracelet, he added, the actual information monitored is very limited.“If a person decides to leave their home, they are breaking the quarantine but nobody is tracking them. All we know is that the bracelet is not where it is supposed to be,” he said. “Other technologies that we use on a regular basis, like smartphones or apps actually gather much more data, are much more intrusive.”According to the CEO, the system not only resolves the problem of lack of manpower within the police, but also allows the government to save taxpayers money.“The government spends around NIS 600 per person per day in quarantine hotels, our solution is much cheaper,” he said. While he could not reveal the exact numbers, he explained that the daily cost per person is in the order of the tens of shekels.“These hotels also create a lot of stress and resistance. We are just offering an alternative,” he noted, expressing hope that people can overcome the cultural hesitancy and feel comfortable with the project.“We have been a cybersecurity and government data security company for many years, we have projects all over the world, in the UK, China, Tanzania, The US, Equador, and many more” he concluded. “We manage some of the most sensitive government information including passports, ID cards, driving license. For us this is a very simple project that we are well prepared to handle. We feel very comfortable that we can deploy this at the proper standard of security.”