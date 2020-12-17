A final miracle of Hanukkah via Zoom

In a moving ceremony, 700 scholarships worth NIS 13,000,000 were awarded to students from universities across Israel Thursday.

Due to health restrictions, the ceremony was organized remotely, via Zoom, with few representatives from various universities, and with other students attending virtually.

The ceremony was also attended by Avraham Duvdevani, KKL-JNF Global Chairman, Ronnie Vinnikov, Head of Global Resource Development Division, Doron Merkel, KKL-JNF chief scientist and Chairmen of European and American KKL-JNF bureaus.

KKL-JNF has collaborated with various funds from France, Germany, Switzerland and Canada.

Attending the ceremony, KKL-JNF Global Chairman, Avraham Duvdevani, stated that "the organization is proud to help build the future of Israel's next generation of academia. It’s imperative to encourage young students to venture broadly in their respective fields and to continue pushing the boundaries of the Israeli academic world".

Duvdevani also added: “today, as we approach the end of Hanukkah , we are pouring in the oil, to help 700 more candles remain lit.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}