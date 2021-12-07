The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

A-G: If Netanyahu had continued, Israeli democracy would have been in danger

“The grace of heaven saved us from Netanyahu” said AG Avichai Mandelblit.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 21:41

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 21:42
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit believes that if Benjamin Netanyahu had continued on as prime minister, it would have endangered Israeli democracy, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday night.
Framing the Mandelblit quotations as comments the attorney-general has made to those close to him in his office, the report said he had seen a disturbing trend under Netanyahu of attempts to manage top officials as loyalty puppets “which constituted a danger to democracy.”
He said Netanyahu was only interested in appointing those completely loyal to him “and not to the public.”
“The war turned into a battle over the public’s faith,” in which Netanyahu tried to alter the basic DNA of the state prosecution and of the country’s media, said Mandelblit.
“I do not think people [fully] saw it,” he said. “It was very sophisticated... It started with small things... [interfering in the appointments of] legal advisers for ministries, but it changes our DNA.”
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
He accused Netanyahu of wanting to take over the Supreme Court, the Attorney-General’s Office and nearly all apolitical official posts, which could have “caused us to fall apart from inside.”
Mandelblit lamented not having a permanent chief state prosecutor from December 2019 until this June.
“There was nothing I could do,” he said. “The only alternative” was to accept someone whose sole loyalty was to Netanyahu.
According to Mandelblit, “The grace of heaven saved us from Netanyahu” since otherwise “there was a [potential] situation to avoid trial, [and Netanyahu would] change everything,” and could even have brought in a new attorney-general to close the case against him.
Mandelblit argued that “there is no guarantee for democracy” other than individuals standing up for the rule of law and Divine intervention.
“These are comments from a [non-elected] government official who decided [that he would do] nothing less than replace the [judgment] of the nation,” sources close to Netanyahu.
They accused Mandelblit of being bent on toppling Netanyahu, just as former Netanyahu aide and prosecution witness Nir Hefetz testified at the trial on Tuesday about police tactics used on him.
Despite that response, Mandelblit – who was appointed by Netanyahu having served as his close cabinet secretary – publicly declared a deep sadness upon indicting Netanyahu.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by