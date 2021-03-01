The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G institutes lengthy approval process for foreign vaccine aid

Israel has already donated about 22,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 1, 2021 22:17
AVICHAI MANDELBLIT (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
AVICHAI MANDELBLIT
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Any plans to donate COVID-19 vaccines to foreign countries must go through a lengthy inter-ministerial approval process, according to a legal opinion Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit published on Monday.
However, the government already gave about 22,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus: 5,000 each to the Palestinian Authority, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Czech Republic, and 2,000 to Rwanda, KAN reported.
The Prime Minister’s Office froze the vaccine aid plan last week, following questions of its legality. National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat asked Mandelblit for his opinion in light of indications that some Israeli organizations may petition the High Court of Justice against the initiative.
The National Security Council had coordinated the entire vaccine donation plan, but Mandelblit released a five-page response on Monday, saying that, according to the State Property Law, the Health Ministry’s chief accountant must approve the transfer of vaccine doses, and that approval must be backed by the ministry’s legal adviser.
The process must include a consultation with the Foreign Ministry, over the list of countries to get the doses, and the Finance Ministry over budgetary matters. Then, the cabinet, security cabinet or another forum of relevant ministers must grant final approval, Mandelblit said.
"The handling of the subject must take place with full legal accompaniment, in the internal legal matters and in all connected to agreements with foreign countries, from beginning to end,” Mandelblit wrote. “This is because our subject has clear legal aspects in contracts with foreign countries and contracts between the state and vaccination companies that are under foreign and not Israeli law, as well as matters of damages that could expose the country financially.”
Any further vaccine donations must undergo this process, the attorney-general said.
Last week, when the aid initiative was frozen, an official in the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that “not one vaccine was taken from the citizens of Israel and…the amount [planned to be sent] to the countries is symbolic and builds a good name for Israel in the world.”
Among the countries on the PMO’s list for donations of 1,000-5,000 doses, which still have not gotten their vaccines, are Mauritania, with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, Chad, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the Maldives, San Marino, Uganda, Cyprus and Hungary.
“We’re sending vaccines to countries we have friendly relations with,” a senior official said, when asked if the vaccine aid was a sign Israel and Mauritania are on a path to normalization.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu foreign aid Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid willing to cooperate with Arab parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by