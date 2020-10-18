A-G Mandelblit rejects appeal to expand case 3000 investigation

He further noted that there is no reason to intervene in Netanyahu's sale of personal stocks before the submarine acquisition, in accordance with his decision not to open a criminal investigation against the prime minister in case 3000.

A spokesperson for the Movement for Quality of Government said in response that "the state's response to the movement's appeal is embarrassing and shameful. Instead of dealing head-on with the weighty allegations and the serious suspicions pointed out by the motion, the state stuck to previous rejections, in which the main point was missing from the book."

"We are confident that the court will delve deeper into the factual infrastructure and clarify the severe cloud over the submarine and vessel affair," the movement added.

