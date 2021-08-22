The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Major solar energy project coming to Israel

Some 11 companies submitted proposals for a 3,000-acre solar farm in a bid to head the project.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 10:27
A 55-MEGAWATT solar power plant in Gush Katif, in the South. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
A 55-MEGAWATT solar power plant in Gush Katif, in the South.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
A bid for plans for a 300 Megawatt solar farm in Israel that will provide significant electricity reserves for the country received 11 proposals from national and international groups on Thursday.
The farm, together with an energy storage facility is intended to be built near Dimona.
The solar farm is to be spread over 3,000 acres and will produce electricity photovoltaicly, where some of the generated power will be rerouted to the storing facility. This is expected to be the biggest solar farm in Israel and one of the biggest in the world, and it is expected to help the country in its goal to transfer to renewable energy by 2030.
The project is going to be carried out in the private-public partnership (PPP) method, in which the company chosen to carry out the project will be responsible for planning, funding, building and operating the solar farm for 25 years, after which the farm will revert to be owned of the state.
The bid includes plans for storing energy in immense batteries, which will be the biggest in Israel and will allow flexibility in the use of the generated energy. This way electricity will be able to be used in the evening, which is the when electricity is in high demand.
The solar farm is planned to open by the end of 2024, and its opening will allow for the reduction of the use of electricity generated from polluting gases during the day.
The committee is expected to choose a proposal in the next three months.
Solar (credit: INGIMAGE)Solar (credit: INGIMAGE)
The groups who submitted proposals are: Alumi-Pheonix (Israel), Elior-Allied (Israel), Skatek-Solgarin (Norway-Israel), Shikun VeBinui (Israel), Meshakim (Israel), Shafir-Almor (Israel), Keren Noy (Israel), Invenergy (US), Keystone-SolarPark (Israel, Spain), EDF (France), Energix (Israel).
"This is an innovative breakthrough project in the Israeli energy market," said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "The success of this project will pave the way for the implementation of more technologies and major hoarding facilities that can replace polluting power stations in the future and assist the state's goal for renewable energy.
"The Finance Ministry continues to promote national infrastructure projects in order to try to get out of the economical crisis brought on by COVID-19."
"The Israeli government must enlist in the battle against the climate crisis in all areas, first and foremost through the promotion of renewable energy," said Energy Minister Karin Elharrar. "This is the policy that I am promoting as Energy Minister and the policy that is required of all of us."


