4,000 Migdal workers to receive discount on Enerpoint solar panels

Employees will have access to special purchase tracks for the systems, which will enable the production of green and clean electricity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 20:28
A worker stands next to parabolic mirrors tracking the sun at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy in Israel's Negev desert (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
A worker stands next to parabolic mirrors tracking the sun at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy in Israel's Negev desert
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Solar energy company Enerpoint has signed a cooperation agreement with Migdal Insurance under which some 4,000 Migdal employees will receive significant benefits in the purchase and installation of solar energy systems.
Employees will have access to special purchase tracks for the systems, which will enable the production of green and clean electricity and make the workers’ roofs a profitable source of investment with high returns.
As part of the agreement, Enerpoint will provide Migdal employees with an extended warranty on solar energy systems and a 60-month warranty, while monitoring the electricity production by the system on a daily basis.
The collaboration is a direct continuation of Migdal’s extensive activities in the green field. The company is leading the green trend in the insurance industry in Israel and has implemented a number of moves. It was the first company in Israel to promote a socially responsible investing policy – ESG – and it has advanced environmentally friendly internal organizational activity, that includes a water-saving system, LED lighting, reduction of disposable utensils and plastic bags, use of hybrid cars and more.
Enerpoint CEO Nir Peleg said, “Migdal Group’s decision to take a significant step toward a greener world is an important step in implementing the Ministry of Energy’s plan to increase the volume of electricity production from renewable energies in Israel to 30% of total electricity generation capacity by 2030.”


Tags environment business Solar Energy
