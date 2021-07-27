The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Additional complaint filed against teacher Yotam Okon for sexual offenses

The latest complaint against the 37-year-old science teacher was filed by the mother of a 13-year-old student after the daughter shared details of the behavior allegedly committed against her.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 27, 2021 13:17
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
 
An additional complaint has been filed against Tel Aviv teacher Yotam Okon, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against his 12-year-old student, Ynet has reported.
 
The latest complaint against the 37-year-old science teacher was filed by the mother of a 13-year-old student after the daughter shared details of the behavior allegedly committed against her by Okon.
 
A child protection investigator will take full testimony from the girl today, in which she will recount the alleged acts committed against her in order to aid the investigation.
 
The teacher was arrested several months after he was removed from his position in the school due to complaints made against him to the school administration.

According to KAN News, the administration had been made aware of his behavior on four separate occasions before terminating his position at the school.
 
The school has denied this claim, however.
 
Following the arrest of the suspect, police found that he had conducted numerous sexual conversations with the 12-year-old student on WhatsApp, and had asked her for explicit photographs and videos over the messaging app as well.
 
Since then, numerous former students of the alleged offender have spoken out against him on social media, starting with 17-year-old Mia Landau who posted a video on TikTok, where she has almost 130,000 followers, with the caption "the teacher who gave me 'special' attention in 9th grade has finally been arrested."

@mialandau

הגיע הזמן.

♬ original sound - Chips999

 
She encouraged others to share their stories in the comments, which some did. One described all the times he would "grab my stomach fat and comment that my shirt was too short," and another who commented saying that she had been one of the people to lodge a complaint against him with the school administration.
 


