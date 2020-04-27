In light of the restrictions on social gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led the cancellation of Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day) events across Israel, the Afikim foundation and Olami created an interactive website that allows users to learn about the life of each of Israel's fallen soldiers and perform a positive action in their honor. These actions include giving charity and acts of kindness.The family of the fallen soldier is also informed of the users' positive deed via email if they opted in to receive such an update.

The online platform, developed as a project in 2017, was created by Olami, in partnership with the Afikim Foundation, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Yad Labanim and the IDF’s Widows and Orphans association.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to show our unity with Israel and give great comfort to thousands of bereaved – knowing that their loved one’s memory is being kept alive." said Rabbi Butler, Chairman of the Afikim Foundation "In the past 3 years, Honor Israel’s Fallen has had over 35,000 positive actions performed and recorded on the site," .