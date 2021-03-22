The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ahead of Seder: Israel’s pools feed fish kosher-for-Passover food

Israelis consume six times the amount of carp during the month when Passover falls compared to other months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 18:15
Geflte fish
Jordan Valley-based Zemah Tarovot has been supplying fish pools across the country kosher for Passover pellets and flakes ahead of the spring holiday when Israeli consume more fish than any other time of the year.
The issue is not that the animal is in violation of the Passover laws but that its Jewish owner is in violation of the rule that hametz (leavened products) may not even be seen in his or her domain. 
Religious Jews are not meant to eat or own bread or any other leavened products such as pasta, cake and bagels that are not kosher for Passover during the week-long holiday beginning Friday night. 
Tilapia, salmon and Nile perch lead the shopping list for Israelis who head to market. Domestic pools expect to sell 2,800 tons of fresh fish this year.
On average, Israelis consume six times the amount of carp during the month when Passover falls compared to other months.
Zemah Tarovot controls half of the fish food market for sea-raised fish and 70% of the market for pool-raised fish. 
Still, 90% of the fish eaten in Israel is imported, and new customs policies are designed to lower the cost of imported fish by 2022.
Fish consumption is constantly growing with frozen tilapia consumption surging by 26% in 2018 and general demand for fish growing by 28% between 2004 and 2018.
Demand for fresh fish also grew, making up 17% of all total fish purchased in 2019. 
  


Tags Passover Money fish
