Ahead of Shavuot, Rivlin visits farmers in Emek Hefer region

In a visit to mark the holiday of Shavuot, President Reuven Rivlin met with farmers in the Emek Hefer region who are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rivlin was accompanied on his visit by Agriculture Minister Alon Shuster, Farmers’ Union secretary-general Avshalom (Abu) Vilan, of Menashe Regional Council head Ilan Sade and Emek Hefer Regional Council head Dr. Galit Shaul.
Many farmers in the area are worrying about the future of Israeli agriculture.“If we don’t bring the gleam back into the eyes of the farmers, there will be no next generation and that will be the end of a wonderful Israeli enterprise. Every year, more and more growers leave and the average age of Israel farmers is 63, according to the Agriculture Ministry,” members of the Sa'ada family of flower growers from Moshav Maor told Rivlin.“Nobody is willing to come and work in agriculture. Today is a nice day, but on a hot day it is 50 degrees in the greenhouses,” one of them added, explaining that his family has been growing flowers for 43 years and recently became distributors in order to help smaller farms that were in danger of closing. “During the coronavirus outbreak, I bought produce from the small farms so they wouldn’t throw them away and we donated it all. We are losing a million shekels a month. [The coronavirus pandemic] has led to huge losses.”Rivlin responded sympathetically to Sa'ada's statements. “Agriculture is in my heart. I am doing everything I can to help and to raise consciousness. I promise you that I will continue to do so until the end of my term in office and afterwards, and I am here today with the agriculture minister and last week I was in the fields close to Gaza, to play my small part in raising awareness of the importance of our own agriculture to the country. Israel’s independence, its security and its success depend on holding on to our land and agriculture is key to that. We must understand that Israeli agriculture is a vital, existential need. To Israeli citizens I say again and again: buy local produce. That is what keeps our country strong and independent.”The president continued, “I know that the economic crisis that goes along with the coronavirus pandemic has hit many farmers whose income has dropped. The State of Israel will not leave farmers behind. You are our pride and we need you. Working the land protects our land. It protects us. We will also protect you.”The visit's timing with the run-up to Shavuot was intentional, as the holiday is known as a festival for dairy products and plays a role in the harvest season. For this reason, Rivlin visited both plantations and dairy farms, such as the Jacobs Dairy Farm in Kfar Haroeh, which makes milk from goats, sheep and cows and produces around 25 kinds of cheese.“Here, you see how food comes from the earth,” Rivlin told members of the Jacobs family as they toured the dairy farm, adding that Kfar Haroeh is a symbol of religious Zionism and of the people who came to settle the region, and which proudly bears the acronym of the name of Rabbi Avraham HaCohen Kook. The founders of the moshav, established in 1933, were pioneers in bringing Torah study and working the land together. In the spirit of Shavuot, the president added, “On Shavuot, we celebrate the first fruits of our beloved land. ‘A land flowing with milk and honey’ is something you have to work for. You have to bring forth food from the land – bread, milk and honey. That is the meaning of working the land.”He added, “Behind every small business there is a big dream. Often, it is a pioneering, brave dream brought to reality by hard work. The Jacobs Dairy Farm is the dream of Ruth and Isaac, founders of the moshav, a dream that came true. I know that the coronavirus pandemic has hit farmers and small business owners hard. During the crisis, the duty of the State of Israel is not to allow any dreams to crumble. No family should be allowed to lose its source of income. We cannot leave anyone behind.”Speaking in a statement, Shuster said “I would like to express my thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the president, whose visit here today has expressed his deep solidarity with farmers and those working the land. The president understands the importance of Israeli agriculture and the deep importance of a people returning to its land, the importance of producing for ourselves as much as possible, and the spread of communities along our borders. The president asked me to help him as long as required, and of course I will do so. The challenges facing Israeli agriculture are manifold, but with partners like the president, we can certainly beat them.”Israel Dairy Board CEO Michal Kraus also thanked Rivlin “for your unwavering support for Israeli agriculture and the dairy industry. Investing in agriculture ensures our independence, the insurance policy of the State of Israel and the only way of ensuring food security for its citizens. We must do all we can to develop it for our future and for the next generations.”In addition, Rivlin also visited Yeshivat Bnei Akiva at Kfar Haroeh, marking its 80th year since its establishment.
Many farmers in the area are worrying about the future of Israeli agriculture.“If we don’t bring the gleam back into the eyes of the farmers, there will be no next generation and that will be the end of a wonderful Israeli enterprise. Every year, more and more growers leave and the average age of Israel farmers is 63, according to the Agriculture Ministry,” members of the Sa'ada family of flower growers from Moshav Maor told Rivlin.“Nobody is willing to come and work in agriculture. Today is a nice day, but on a hot day it is 50 degrees in the greenhouses,” one of them added, explaining that his family has been growing flowers for 43 years and recently became distributors in order to help smaller farms that were in danger of closing. “During the coronavirus outbreak, I bought produce from the small farms so they wouldn’t throw them away and we donated it all. We are losing a million shekels a month. [The coronavirus pandemic] has led to huge losses.”Rivlin responded sympathetically to Sa'ada's statements. “Agriculture is in my heart. I am doing everything I can to help and to raise consciousness. I promise you that I will continue to do so until the end of my term in office and afterwards, and I am here today with the agriculture minister and last week I was in the fields close to Gaza, to play my small part in raising awareness of the importance of our own agriculture to the country. Israel’s independence, its security and its success depend on holding on to our land and agriculture is key to that. We must understand that Israeli agriculture is a vital, existential need. To Israeli citizens I say again and again: buy local produce. That is what keeps our country strong and independent.”The president continued, “I know that the economic crisis that goes along with the coronavirus pandemic has hit many farmers whose income has dropped. The State of Israel will not leave farmers behind. You are our pride and we need you. Working the land protects our land. It protects us. We will also protect you.”The visit's timing with the run-up to Shavuot was intentional, as the holiday is known as a festival for dairy products and plays a role in the harvest season. For this reason, Rivlin visited both plantations and dairy farms, such as the Jacobs Dairy Farm in Kfar Haroeh, which makes milk from goats, sheep and cows and produces around 25 kinds of cheese.“Here, you see how food comes from the earth,” Rivlin told members of the Jacobs family as they toured the dairy farm, adding that Kfar Haroeh is a symbol of religious Zionism and of the people who came to settle the region, and which proudly bears the acronym of the name of Rabbi Avraham HaCohen Kook. The founders of the moshav, established in 1933, were pioneers in bringing Torah study and working the land together. In the spirit of Shavuot, the president added, “On Shavuot, we celebrate the first fruits of our beloved land. ‘A land flowing with milk and honey’ is something you have to work for. You have to bring forth food from the land – bread, milk and honey. That is the meaning of working the land.”He added, “Behind every small business there is a big dream. Often, it is a pioneering, brave dream brought to reality by hard work. The Jacobs Dairy Farm is the dream of Ruth and Isaac, founders of the moshav, a dream that came true. I know that the coronavirus pandemic has hit farmers and small business owners hard. During the crisis, the duty of the State of Israel is not to allow any dreams to crumble. No family should be allowed to lose its source of income. We cannot leave anyone behind.”Speaking in a statement, Shuster said “I would like to express my thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the president, whose visit here today has expressed his deep solidarity with farmers and those working the land. The president understands the importance of Israeli agriculture and the deep importance of a people returning to its land, the importance of producing for ourselves as much as possible, and the spread of communities along our borders. The president asked me to help him as long as required, and of course I will do so. The challenges facing Israeli agriculture are manifold, but with partners like the president, we can certainly beat them.”Israel Dairy Board CEO Michal Kraus also thanked Rivlin “for your unwavering support for Israeli agriculture and the dairy industry. Investing in agriculture ensures our independence, the insurance policy of the State of Israel and the only way of ensuring food security for its citizens. We must do all we can to develop it for our future and for the next generations.”In addition, Rivlin also visited Yeshivat Bnei Akiva at Kfar Haroeh, marking its 80th year since its establishment.