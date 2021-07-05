The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
AIDS task force urges Israelis to have safe sex after jump in HIV cases

Many of those who tested positive stated that they had sex without a condom with a partner who claimed that he was on PrEP, a medicine used to prevent contracting HIV.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 5, 2021 04:42
Hospital lighting up in red to mark world AIDS day (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Hospital lighting up in red to mark world AIDS day
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Israel's AIDS Task Force issued statements urging Israelis to follow safe sex practices in recent weeks, after they noticed a jump in positive HIV tests recently, compared to previous months.
The task force stressed that many of those who tested positive stated that they had sex without a condom with a partner who claimed that he was on PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a medicine used to prevent contracting HIV from sex or injection drug use. While official data on the reports is not yet available, a number of doctors have described similar cases.
PrEP is a drug that only protects the person who takes it. The task force recommends that people not rely solely on partners' claims concerning sexual safety, especially concerning casual partners or relationships not based on mutual or certain trust.
Some of those who were checked said that they take PrEP at specific events or before sex and not on a daily basis. The task force stressed that taking PrEP on demand is effective only if taken accurately. If taking PrEP on demand, the task force recommends taking two PrEP pills at once, at least two hours before having sex. Protection should last up to 24 hours, as long as you take another pill 24 hours after taking the first two pills and then a third pill 24 hours after the second.
The task force emphasized that using PrEP on demand is not approved by Israel's Health Ministry, which recommends taking PrEP daily in order to best prevent infection. The task force stressed that those having sex should wear condoms.
"Do not be tempted to take off your condom if you are asked to. It is your full right to choose how to have sex, with whom, when and, at the same time, to succeed in protecting yourself and your health. If your partner continues to ask and pressure you, it may be better to just say goodbye as friends," wrote the task force on Facebook.
The task force stresses that HIV patients who responsibly take their medication and are undetectable have an almost zero percent chance of infecting others and that the more patients take their medication responsibly and the more people take PrEP, the more the public at large is protected.
Those interested in starting PrEP should consult their physician before starting and should not attempt to obtain the drug in another way. PrEP is part of the health basket in Israel, meaning that it is provided at a subsidized price by HMOs.
Those interested in getting tested for HIV can get tested at testing centers at the Israel AIDS Taskforce, the Levinsky Clinic, Physicians for Human Rights and the Terem Clinic in the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv. You can also get tested at your HMO.


