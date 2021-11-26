The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
AJC hosts Thanksgiving dinner for American IDF lone soldiers

The Thanksgiving dinner is an "opportunity to express gratitude for the soldiers who made a huge sacrifice for the country," director Avital Leibovitch said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 16:18
The Thanksgiving dinner for American IDF lone soldiers, hosted by AJC Jersualem (photo credit: AJC JERUSALEM)
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Jerusalem for dozens of American IDF lone soldiers on Thursday.
The Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by AJC Jerusalem, is an "opportunity to express gratitude for the soldiers who made a huge sacrifice for the country," director Avital Leibovitch said.
"Along with the concerning rise of antisemitism in the US in recent years, we must empower the North American Jewry, and connect them as much as possible to Israel," Leibovitch added.
Many lone soldiers, both American and otherwise, do not have the luxury of having holiday dinners with their families during their service in the IDF.
AJC, an NGO that aims to advance the interests of Jews across the globe, has been hosting Thanksgiving dinners for lone soldiers for almost two decades.
This year's dinner was the 19th annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted for American lone soldiers.


