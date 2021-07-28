AllSaints fashion store to arrive in Tel Aviv in 2022

The urban fashion brand׳s flagship store will open in early 2022 in Azrieli's new mall in the Sarona office tower in Tel Aviv. The Sarona mall concept aims to create a one-of-a-kind destination, consisting of Flaghhip Stores like Nike Town (the only such concept in Israel), the first Terminal X physical store, and the first 1Rebel functional training studio, the company said.

This is the first time that the Azrieli Group has invested and brought a fashion brand to Israel, and it is also the first time that the brand's store has opened in Israel. The decision will help Azrieli "achieve the desired differentiation in the customer’s experience," the company said.

AllSaints was founded in 1994 and offers a variety of menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories through its department store locations, 323 stand-alone retail stores and website . The company has a presence across 27 countries and regions including the UK, France, Ireland, USA, Canada, Russia, South Korea and China and employs 3,200 people. Overall turnover in 2020 amounted to $500 million and its operating profit amounted to $13 million.

The company is known for its connection with the music industry hosting live music performances in Los Angeles in collaboration with renowned artists. The network is mentioned in songs by Justin Timberlake, Jay Z and others.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}