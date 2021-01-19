The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Almost 40% of Israelis think Capitol riot could occur in Israel - poll

The Darkenu movement also asked additional related questions on the topic of political assassinations in Israel.

By CODY LEVINE  
JANUARY 19, 2021 09:42
Israel's Knesset (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel's Knesset
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A new survey conducted by the Darkenu movement has found that 40% of Israelis believe in the possibility that supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might overrun the Knesset in the event of his loss in the upcoming election on March 23.
The survey posed the question whether respondents "...think an event such as the invasion of the Capitol by President Trump's supporters could occur in Israel if the current Prime Minister loses the elections?"
Some 38.2% of respondents answered positively to the question, while 44.7% of respondents said such an event as the Capitol riot on January 6 could not occur. Another 17% said they were unsure.
The Darkenu movement also asked additional related questions on the topic of political assassinations in Israel. In 1995, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by right-wing extremist Yigal Amir following months of incitement over the Oslo Accords and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
"In light of the proliferation of violent discourse in Israeli society, are you afraid of another political assassination linked to the upcoming Knesset elections?" the survey asked. 
Respondents indicated that 42% are concerned over another political assassination in Israel due to violent rhetoric, compared to 43% who said it is unlikely, and another 15% who responded that they did not know.
As outgoing President Donald Trump was blocked from using major social media platforms because of allegations of incitement, Darkenu also asked respondents whether "Facebook and Twitter accounts of Israeli leaders using these platforms for incitement be blocked?"
A majority of 62% answered yes to the question, in contrast to 23.3% who responded negatively, and 15.3% saying they did not know.
"The next political assassination is right around the corner. Despite the political spin that came out of Balfour regarding the civil demonstrations, the Israeli public is concerned about incitement coming from those in power, which could lead to violence in the streets. We all have the duty to stop incitement, violence, and the delegitimization of legal institutions," said Darkenu CEO Yaya Fink in response to the survey results.
The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 500 people in Israel by Panels Politics.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu riot survey Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by