ALYN hospital tears down COVID divider wall, celebrates reunion

During the pandemic, the hospital was divided into a section for ventilated patients and a section for unventilated patients, and the hospital went as far as putting up a physical wall in between the two areas.

Even hospital staff were divided in two and unable to be in contact with each other while the hospital was divided except via Zoom and WhatsApp.

A celebration was held this week at the medical center in which patients and doctors gathered with hammers and saws and took down the wall that had kept them apart.

"After an immensely challenging period during which we were committed to persevere and provide rehabilitation treatments for every child under any circumstance, we are pleased to finally be returning to normalcy," said ALYN Director-General Maurit Beeri.

"We hope that the removal of this separation wall will, in addition, be symbolic of the unification of the hearts of all who come to the Hospital, staff and patients, and the removal of all limitations.”

