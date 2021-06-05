The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ALYN hospital tears down COVID divider wall, celebrates reunion

A celebration was held this week at the medical center in which patients and doctors gathered with hammers and saws and took down the wall that had kept them apart.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 11:41
Children tear down a wall at ALYN Hospital that separated them during the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: NOA ARAD)
As the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on Israel's medical system last year, ALYN Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Center made the decision to split the hospital into two sections in an attempt to protect at-risk patients. This week, after over a year of separation, the hospital was able to remove the dividers and begin to function again as one.
During the pandemic, the hospital was divided into a section for ventilated patients and a section for unventilated patients, and the hospital went as far as putting up a physical wall in between the two areas.
Even hospital staff were divided in two and unable to be in contact with each other while the hospital was divided except via Zoom and WhatsApp.
"After an immensely challenging period during which we were committed to persevere and provide rehabilitation treatments for every child under any circumstance, we are pleased to finally be returning to normalcy," said ALYN Director-General Maurit Beeri.
"We hope that the removal of this separation wall will, in addition, be symbolic of the unification of the hearts of all who come to the Hospital, staff and patients, and the removal of all limitations.”


