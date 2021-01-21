The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
American Airlines to launch new direct New York-Israel flights

Flights begin May 6, tickets go on sale January 25.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 17:13
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
American Airlines is set to launch a new direct flight between New York and Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, the airline announced in a statement.
The flights are set to begin on May 6, and will take place daily throughout the year between Ben-Gurion Airport and JFK in New York. Customers will be able to pre-order kosher meals on every flight, and kosher wine will be available for everyone regarding which class their seat is in. WiFi will also be available on every flight.
The flights are part of a new strategic partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue, creating the biggest flight network in the northeastern US as the companies rebuild following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, another flight to Israel from Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas, American Airlines' largest hub, is set to be launched sometime this year, though it won't be a direct flight.
“It is a great privilege for American Airlines to return to Tel Aviv,” said Tom Lattig, Vice President EMEA Sales and Distribution, American Airlines.
 “The safety and comfort of our customers and team is always our top priority, and we look forward to serving our customers on this important business, leisure and cultural route.”
Tickets will be available for purchase starting January 25, and bookings can be made here. Hebrew speakers can make reservations by calling 03-7219497.


