American Jews, Moroccan Muslims sign MoU to highlight diversity

The American Jewish Committee's (AJC) young professionals network ACCESS signed an MoU with the Mimouna Association, an organization of young Moroccan Muslim leaders, on Tuesday to foster relations between young Americans, Israelis and Moroccans after Israel and Morocco decided to normalize ties.The cooperation will center on the importance of Jewish heritage to Moroccan identity and culture. The two will hold virtual conference on Jewish heritage in addition to regional cooperative initiatives. The videos will be made available in both English and Arabic, and will highlight the diversity and commonalities between Jews and Arabs.AJC delegations have frequented, and have held numerous conferences with the Mimouna Association, in Morocco in recent years.The AJC also holds an international association agreement with the Communauté Israélite du Maroc, who stands as the umbrella body for Moroccan Jewry, and works closely with its Security-General"Two thousand five hundred years of Jewish history in Morocco has created unique ties between Morocco and the Jewish people," said Mimouna Association President Elmehdi Boudra. "AJC has been a committed partner of ours for many years. Together we are looking forward to strengthening the natural bonds between our communities and enriching the new period of engagement between Israel and Morocco."
