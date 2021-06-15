An 82-year-old man drowns in Dead Sea

An 82-year-old man drowned in the Dead Sea within the waters surrounding Ein Bokek beach on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.United Hatzalah volunteers responded to the incident and attempted to resuscitate the man for around an hour to no avail, forcing medics to declare him dead at the scene. "I was on vacation together with a number of other female EMTs from Rehovot at Ein Bokek, when we received an alert from United Hatzlah's Dispatch and Command Center alerting us to a man who drowned at the beach," said United Hatzalah EMT Penina Gantz, who was one of the first responders at the scene. "We rushed to the scene and began performing CPR on the man after he was pulled from the water by a lifeguard. "Sadly, at the end of an exhaustive hour of CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene."
