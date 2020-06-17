The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ananey Studios back to shooting TV series this week

Ananey has several other shows that will also go into production this summer.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 17, 2020 13:43
From left to right: Osnat Saraga, CEO, Nutz Productions; Shirley Oren, VP content Viacom channels Israel at Ananey Communications; Orly Atlas Katz, CEO, Ananey Communications; Nina Hahn, SVP, International Production and Development. (photo credit: Courtesy)
From left to right: Osnat Saraga, CEO, Nutz Productions; Shirley Oren, VP content Viacom channels Israel at Ananey Communications; Orly Atlas Katz, CEO, Ananey Communications; Nina Hahn, SVP, International Production and Development.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
While television and movie production all over Israel came to halt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, Ananey Studios, a television production company, announced on Tuesday that shooting would begin again this week on its tween series Sky.
Sky is a family adventure and suspense series by Giora Chamitzer, who created the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy and the Israeli series Ha Hamama, on which it was based.
Sky tells the story of an assertive alien girl who crash lands in a small town on Earth. Until she can figure out how to get home, she hides in plain sight, with the support of two nerdy friends, by morphing into the most popular girl in school. The show is planned to be released in 2021 on Israel’s Teen Nick Channel.
Ananey has several other shows that will go into production this summer. These include a new season of Mesibat Yetsira, the DIY series that was purchased by the BBC and remade as Craft Party; a new season for Nick Junior’s award-winning preschool show Rescue Team; Alone at Home, a sitcom for teens that will debut on KAN 11, the Israeli government broadcasting channel; and a second season for the teen summer show The Upper Floor, to air on Teen Nick Channel.
Alongside its latest children’s and young adults’ shows, Ananey will also produce new programs for its channels specializing in reality television and lifestyle content, including Kadosh’s Secrets, a baking show with the family that runs Cafe Kadosh in Jerusalem, to debut on The Food Channel, and two new seasons of Odetta and The Most Beautiful Homes in Israel on the Lifestyle Channel.


Tags Israel television entertainment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by