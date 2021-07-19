Another woman breaks Intelligence Division's glass ceiling

Lt.-Col. C has been promoted to the position of Deputy Commander of 8200’s Digital Division and will get the rank of Colonel in the coming weeks.

She is the first woman to hold the position and will “lead the revolution of information superiority and artificial intelligence in the intelligence division,” the IDF said in a statement.

C, whose full name cannot be disclosed, has held a wide range of roles in the fields of cyber, intelligence and more. She is currently the head of the unit’s cyber center.

"I have been privileged to serve in Unit 8200, whose mission is to maintain the security of the State of Israel,” she said, adding that “our responsibility in the Intelligence Division is broad, from the collection of intelligence information to its extraction.

“Along with members of Unit 8200 and members of the Intelligence Division, I will lead the revolution of information superiority and artificial intelligence in a way that will enable quality and rapid exploitation in favor of significant leaps in the IDF's operational effectiveness - exposing and destroying the enemy.”

C, who is 39 years old and a mother of four children, enlisted in the network intelligence track in 8200 and was the head of the Judea and Samaria sector in the unit during the 2015-2016 wave of terror attacks.

Regarded as Israel’s equivalent of the NSA in the United States, the soldiers of one of the IDF’s most coveted units, Unit 8200, intercept and collect digital communication and intelligence on Israel’s enemies.

Spread across the country, soldiers of Unit 8200 are on the frontline of Israel’s cyberwars identifying possible threats and neutralizing them.

The Intelligence Division has also placed great effort on providing equal opportunities to both men and women in the unit and a number of women have been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Intelligence Division over the past year, including the head of the information security department, the head of the depth arena and more. All of them are the first women to serve in their roles.

Nevertheless, while an estimated 90% of the positions in the IDF are now open to women, the military has faced criticism in recent years for failing to promote women to senior positions. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said earlier this year that he intends to increase the number of senior female officers by 50% within the next five years.

On Thursday Brig. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was appointed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Kohavi to be the next military advocate general and the second female major general in the country’s history.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, who will be promoted to Major General, will replace Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek, himself the first openly gay major general in the IDF.