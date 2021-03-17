The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu protest leader paid protesters to demonstrate, getting sued

"I never promised anyone a cent," Haskel replied, when asked whether he paid fellow protesters to enthusiastically participate in the demonstrations against Israel's prime minister by N12.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 03:45
Air Force general Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel attends a press conference at the Balfour protest tent, against the request of the Jerusalem Municipality to the court to vacate the tent before the holiday period, August 9, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Air Force general Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel attends a press conference at the Balfour protest tent, against the request of the Jerusalem Municipality to the court to vacate the tent before the holiday period, August 9, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
"I never promised anyone a cent," Amir Haskel replied, when asked whether he paid fellow protesters to enthusiastically participate in the demonstrations against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by N12 on Tuesdsay.  
Former Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel is a veteran anti-Netanyahu protester, who has headed multiple prominent groups to the cause in the past. Haskel has been active and vocal against the prime minister for months.
Gidi Shachar, a prominent figure in the protests in recent months, has sued Haskel in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.
According to Shachar, Haskel promised him NIS 10,000 for actions necessary to keep the protests up-and-running, like gathering supplies and tending to the maintenance of the protest tent.
The claim is that Shachar received only NIS 5,000 of his promised pay back in July, and has now sued Haskel for compensation in upwards of NIS 50,000.
The suit further claims that part of what Shachar would do for Haskel is collect donation money from visitors and supporters  who showed up at the protest tent. That money would go straight to Haskel, the N12 report noted.
Haskel has previously been the target of attacks, though of a more right-wing nature.
On March 1, Haskel was attacked — pushed to the ground and beaten — by two unidentified men, one with tzitzit. They were chased off by bystanders a minute later.
And, in late October, videos surfaced of a man shouting at Haskel, calling him "despicable" and someone who "spreads diseases in the State of Israel."
Haskel has proven he is willing to put the work in to see Netanyahu removed from office. When he got arrested in June for blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, he said he did not regret his actions.
"If my arrest and that of two more friends ignited a fire, the price was worth it," he said at the time.

Gil Hoffman and Hadassah Brenner contributed to this report.


