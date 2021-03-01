Anti-Netanyahu protest leader Amir Haskel attacked

Anti-Netanyahu protester and former Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel was attacked Sunday at the Balfour protest tent by two unidentified men, a video aired by DemocraTV revealed.





אמיר השכל יהיה איתנו בעוד כשעה במהדורה המרכזית לשוחח על פעילות המחאה לקראת הבחירות, ועל התלונה שהגיש במשטרה בעקבות התקיפה. צפו: תיעוד תקיפתו של @AmirHaskel , במאהל "אין מצב" בירושלים. בתיעוד נראה השכל כשהוא מנסה לעצור אלמונים מפגיעה במאהל ברחוב בלפור.אמיר השכל יהיה איתנו בעוד כשעה במהדורה המרכזית לשוחח על פעילות המחאה לקראת הבחירות, ועל התלונה שהגיש במשטרה בעקבות התקיפה. צפו: pic.twitter.com/5yExT3nRq7 March 1, 2021 Security footage of the attack depicted two men wearing dark sweatshirts, one with tzitzit, defacing the tent. When Haskel exited to protect the structure, the assailants violently pushed him to the ground and beat him.

Bystanders attempted to stop the attackers by throwing chairs at them and pulling them away from Haskel.

The two men ran off after about a minute.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid tweeted about the attack, saying "This is what Netanyahu's culture of incitement and division looks like when it trickles down and penetrates Israeli society. I expect that the police will find these cowardly bullies and bring them swiftly to justice."

This is not the first incidence of violence against Haskel near the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street. Ein Matzav (No Way) reported a similar case of right wing activists attacking the movement's leader late last year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Anti-Netanyahu protests outside of the Prime Minister's Residence incited violence late last month as well. Three attacks on protesters were reported, as people across the country gathered on bridges for the ongoing weekly protests to demonstrate their disapproval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Idan Zonshine and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.