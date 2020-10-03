Anti-Netanyahu protesters attacked as rallies break out across Israel

A handful of protesters reported having been attacked by people outside of demonstrations on Saturday night as rallies began throughout the country against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "failed" leadership.A woman was attacked by a man who was opposing the protests in the Ramat Hachayal neighborhood of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. The attacker had been walking through the area where tens of protesters had gathered with his wife and child and attacked the protester and her husband, injuring both. He took the horn that the woman had been blowing into and pushed it into her face, cutting her across the cheek, and broke a flag over the head of her husband. Both were evacuated from the protest and taken to seek first aid. In Ness Ziona, one man attempted to fight with protests, allegedly because they were making too much noise. He ignored police, who instructed him to stand by, and so he was arrested.Another couple of men in Hadera claimed that the protesters in their area were making too much noise and proceeded to assault the protesters. They only stepped away when police was called to the scene and got involved.Protesters throughout the country reported that they had been verbally assaulted by passersby, including those that drove by them. Demonstraters in Rishon Lezion reported that a vehicle repeatedly drove by and compared them to "Nazi Germany."This comes after Thursday protests during which one demonstrator was run over. She required medical assistance on the spot as the attacker drove away unidentified.Throughout the country, from North to South, tens of thousands of protesters gathered at their nearest bridges and junctions to protest. This comes after the Knesset passed a bill stating that, due to the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown, protesters may only demonstrate within a one kilometer radius from their homes. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The insistence of the government to uphold this rule has caused fury across the nation, as many claim it to be an unfounded attempted to mute the voices of the angry public. Others, however, believe that it is an all-too-necessary coronavirus precaution.