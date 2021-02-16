The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-vax Facebook group attracts thousands, shut down twice

Its members are insisting: "We are not anti-vaxxers"

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 10:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacks "Fake News" outlets on Facebook, March 26th, 2018. (photo credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacks "Fake News" outlets on Facebook, March 26th, 2018.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)
Facebook has removed a group opposing coronavirus vaccinations in Israel for the second time, after it attracted thousands of followers, N12 reported.
The group's name, "Saying no to the green passport," has made headlines in the past couple of weeks, after posts made by some of its 14,000 members were shared outside the group and led to many people demanding its removal.
One post that stood out called on the group's members to deliberately try and harm the efficiency of Israel's vaccination campaign by scheduling vaccination appointments and missing them on purpose, attempting to waste vaccine doses and to delay the process. 
Another popular strategy deployed by anti-vaxxers is circulating fake news reports about made up complications and death caused by the vaccine. Such reports are considered especially harmful, as they are quickly circulated on social media and increase fear among those interested in being vaccinated but are still hesitant for different reasons.
The Health Ministry recognized the problem relatively quickly, and last week announced that it would establish a designated team with the sole purpose of locating groups that spread fake news and would work to remove them while simultaneously generating more pro-vaccination information.
So far the effort has been working. Facebook first confirmed that it had removed the "Saying no to the green passport" group more than a week ago. But the group soon resurfaced, quickly attracting thousands of people yet again.
Some of its members insisted that they are not all anti-vaxxers as various media reports have portrayed them, but rather oppose the coercion of vaccines on people by the state, stressing that it violates basic human rights.
As Israel readies to reopen its education system, commerce and culture, people who cannot provide a certificate proving that they were vaccinated or recovered from the virus may face a number of restrictions and prohibitions.
Before being shut down for the second time, the group's description read: "Many people oppose the green passport and its coercion," suggesting that "alternative cultural events and commerce areas" are offered to people who have not been vaccinated in order to allow them to return to normal life as well. "It's not a perfect, but it will provide a solution for many people who can't be ignored."
Some have even chosen to compare Israel's vaccination campaign to the Holocaust, spreading posts that show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Nazi uniform.
The group maintains that it raises questions regarding the appropriate limits that should exist between personal freedom and collective responsibility, while questioning the balance between basic human rights in a democratic country during a global pandemic.
Facebook was not convinced, however, and on Tuesday closed the group for the second time after it attracted some 12,000 followers in the past few days.


Tags Facebook Fake news Vaccinations Anti-vaccination crisis Coronavirus in Israel conspiracy theories
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by