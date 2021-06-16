The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Apartment prices in Israel, consumer price index, rise

One index showed that the prices of fresh fruit jumped by 13.7%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 05:00
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Apartment prices in Israel rose in since the beginning of the year, hitting an average rise of 5.6% since January 2021, N12 news reported.
The price index of new dwellings varied by location in Israel, with an increase of 7.5% in the Central District, an increase of 5.9% in the Southern District and increase of 5.7% in the Northern District. 
In Israel's major cities, an increase in housing prices was also reported. Jerusalem there was an increase of 3.8%, and in Tel Aviv an increase of 4.5%, whereas Haifa saw an increase of 4.2%. 
Meanwhile, consumer prices also rose in Israel since the start of the year. The consumer price index rose by 1.5% since the start of 2021, revealing the impact of the coronavirus on the economic situation in the country.  
One index showed that the prices of fresh fruit jumped by 13.7%, while vegetables saw a decrease of 2.2%, while another regarding clothing prices also saw an increase of 2.4%. 


