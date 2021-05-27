The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police to Arab affairs committee: 8,000 to 10,000 weapons in sector

"There is no doubt that we all agree that protest is legitimate in a democracy and that it is the right of citizens to express political views," said MK Mansour Abbas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 13:49
MK Mansour Abbas at the Knesset's Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs discussion of recent arrests in the sector. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Tens of thousands of Arabs protested in the past month against "provocative use of force in al-Aqsa Mosque and the intent to evict families in Sheikh Jarrah," committee chair Mk Mansour Abbas said at the Knesset's Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs discussion of recent arrests in the sector Thursday.
Abbas said that they were legitimate protests that led to some abnormal events some of which were illegal, and added that the purpose of the discussion was to problem-solve, not serve as a platform for further incitement.
The discussion was attended by representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, The Justice Ministry, the Public Security Ministry, The State Attorney, The High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel and more.
"There is no doubt that we all agree that protest is legitimate in a democracy and that it is the right of citizens to express political views," said Abbas who went on to say that he rejected illegal actions.
"We want to find out with law enforcement authorities what the situation is today and what the enforcement and treatment policies are, and how we can promote a law enforcement approach on the one hand and let all citizens, Jews and Arabs, protest on the other and maintain Jewish-Arab relations."
Lawyer Galit Shoham, the representative of the State Attorney, said that they have a policy of equality. The State Attorney handled some 348 cases, 175 of which led to indictments against 263 individuals. Some 30 of those indicted were Jewish, said Shoham. Some 15 indictments had racial motivations and 9 were related to terror, said Shoham.
Some 2,000 to 3,000 police officers would result in the tipping point against crime in the Arab sector said Israel Police representative Commander Yigal Ezra.
Ezra went on to say that there are an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 weapons in the sector, despite the fact that "many talk about tens of thousands of weapons in the Arab sector." Ezra said that reserve officers called up enabled police to take actions based on intelligence they gathered and make arrests.
Police actions were focused on weapons offenses,  violence and  vandalism, said Ezra, who expressed his hope that police would continue to be able to make use of larger forces.
The mayor of Umm el-Fahm told Ynet that many citizens are afraid to walk around the city following multiple murders in the last five days. The mayor expressed his willingness to declare a civil state of emergency to handle crime in the city and said he would not object to increased Border Police presence in the city.
"We told you that the weapons directed in the Arab sector would one day reach the Jewish sector. That day came quickly and that is why you are doing more, I feel you are doing more," he said to police. "I wish more was done sooner."


