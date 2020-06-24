Are Israel's annexation plans legal? Watch the debate

The Israeli government’s intention to annex territories in Judea and Samaria on July 1 has caused much public controversy and interest around the world. There are many questions surrounding President Trump's ‘Deal of the Century.’ What are the political and legal implications of annexation for the State of Israel? How can these questions be addressed? Will the annexation be carried out or will it dissolve into thin air?

This Thursday evening at 12:00 PM Eastern Time/19:00 Israel time, Shurat HaDin, the human rights organization that specializes in the legal and economic struggle against terrorist organizations, will hold a virtual roundtable with a panel of legal experts, entitled ‘Pulling the Annexation Trigger,’ on US President Donald Trump's peace plan and the implications of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Participants in the panel will include:

Jason Greenblatt, former United States Special Representative for International Negotiations

Dan Shapiro, former Ambassador of the United States to Israel

Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Harvard University (retired)

Vivian Bercovici, former Ambassador of Canada to Israel

Senator Ted Cruz, United States Senator (R.) for Texas

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Attorney-at-law, President of Shurat HaDin.

“President Trump's peace plan brought revolutionary news to the negotiating table. On the one hand, American policy has undoubtedly changed in favor of Israel, but on the other hand, is still a source of public controversy. We invite you to present your hard questions on this issue, on a live broadcast with American experts who are well versed in this field.”

