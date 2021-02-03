Ariel University launches Aliyah Risk Calculator

Israel's Ariel University is officially releasing its Aliyah Risk Calculator, a tool which aims to measure the risks and resources that come with moving to Israel, according to a statement from the university's Center for Research on Aliyah. The calculator, which takes 15 minutes to compute results, takes both individuals and families into account. Specific family features were pinpointed that make it more likely that they will adjust well after immigrating. These pre-aliyah features include social, financial and educational backgrounds. An individual can be placed in one of three risk categories, providing insight into the circumstances surrounding the risk, and supplying recommendations for those who are considering moving to Israel. "The final score and interpretation should assist potential immigrants to Israel in making an informed decision about aliyah – and will help in developing a clear plan of success if the decision to move to Israel is made," said Dr. Avidan Milevsky, Behavioral Sciences Department director and senior lecturer at Ariel University. Earlier this week, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry launched a mental health helpline for new immigrants.It will be staffed five days a week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and mental-health experts will provide their services free of charge in English, Russian, Amharic, French and Spanish.The new service comes against the background of the coronavirus crisis, which has generated high unemployment, with higher rates among new immigrants, and has cut olim off from their families abroad.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.