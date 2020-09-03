The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Armed Palestinian arrested after infiltrating into Israel from Gaza

An explosive device and a knife were found near the man who crossed border fence near Kibbutz Ein Haslosha

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 10:46
The knife the infiltrator from Gaza held as he was arrested (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The knife the infiltrator from Gaza held as he was arrested
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF troops thwarted a possible terror attack late Wednesday night after an armed Palestinian infiltrated into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The military said that the suspect was identified as approaching the perimeter fence and infiltrated into Israel near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha which is located near the city of Khan Younis in northern Gaza.
Troops who arrived at the scene arrested the man near the fence and found a suspected explosive device and knife nearby. The explosive device was inspected by sappers and the man was taken in for further questioning.
The military said that there was no danger to the residents of the kibbutz and other communities nearby.
The incident came several hours after the security cabinet approved a new policy allowing Israel to hold onto the bodies of all Palestinian attacks, regardless of whether or not they were affiliated with Hamas or any other terror group.
Welcoming the decision, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that it would strengthen Israel’s deterrence policy.
"Refusal to return the bodies of terrorists is part of our commitment of maintaining the security of Israeli citizens, and of course to bring [the bodies of IDF soldiers killed in battle and Israeli MIAs] home. I hope our enemy understands and internalizes the message well," he said.
The infiltration also came shortly after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire following close to three weeks of heightened tensions, with hundreds of incendiary and explosive balloons launched from the coastal enclave and over a hundred retaliatory airstrikes by Israel against Hamas.
According to reports the Qatari mediated agreement include a pledge to carry out several infrastructure projects in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, increasing the Qatari cash grant to thousands of Palestinian families, reopening all the border crossings with Israel, and expanding the fishing zone.
In addition, there would also be an increase in fuel supply to the power plant in the Gaza Strip in order to solve the electricity crisis there. Other reports quoted sources close to Hamas as claiming that the understandings also require Israel to facilitate the entry of medical supplies and medicine into the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
Following the ceasefire agreement, Khalil al-Hayya the deputy Hamas leader in Gaza, warned that there would be another round of violence if Israel did not fulfill the terms of the agreement by the end of the next two months.
“Our demand is for the occupation to follow all of the prior agreements without procrastinating or delay,” he said in an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV. “We will give the occupation two months, and we will monitor its behavior in implementing projects and bringing in other projects. They need to implement the projects.”
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza IDF Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by