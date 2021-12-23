Santa Clause gift delivery mission saved by Jerusalem camel

Disclaimer: The following story is satire and is not meant to be taken seriously.

An international incident was averted Thursday that could have prevented millions of children around the world from receiving Christmas presents.

Somewhere over Beirut, the sleigh carrying Santa Claus from the North Pole was forced to make a crash landing when one of the reindeer ran out of steam. Although the name of the out-of-shape workhorse (workdeer, that is) wasn't revealed (Rudolph???), the annual gift delivery mission was in peril.

Fortunately, Claus managed to parachute out, with the winds bringing him to a gentle landing in Jerusalem.

After a quick falafel and a visit to freshen up in the Christian Quarter , Claus was able to find an alternate – if somewhat slower – mode of transportation and continue his campaign.

Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, is seen with a camel in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 23, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Sometimes, life is a steep climb, but the key is to get over the humps," said Claus as he waved to fans throughout the holy city.