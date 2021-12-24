Gilboa: Fourth female prison guard testifies to sexual assault

The fourth female prison guard, who served at Gilboa Prison until 2015, testified on Friday morning to the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah, Walla journalist Liran Levi reported.



חיילת ששירתה כסוהרת בכלא גלבוע בשנת 2014 מוסרת עדות בשעה זו ביחידה הארצית לחקירות סוהרים בלהב 433, על עבירות המין שביצע בה האסיר הביטחוני מחמוד עטאללה ועל כך שהמפקדים ידעו ולא עשו דבר. https://t.co/drh4nUn9fL December 23, 2021

According to Channel 13's police reporter Omri Maniv, the IDF intelligence commander in charger of her prison placement was Nissim Pinnish. She came forward with the claims earlier in December.



הסוהרת הרביעית, ר', שירתה בכלא גלבוע עד 2015, תחת קצין מודיעין בשם ניסים פיניש. היום התלוננה ששובצה בתקופתו לאגף ביטחוני שבו שהה מוחמד עטאללה, לבקשת עטאללה, והוא ביצע בה מעשים מגונים. כלומר לא מדובר בקמ"ן יחיד ששיתף שם פעולה (ראני באשה לכאורה), אלא מדיניות ארוכת שנים וחוצת סוהרים pic.twitter.com/JID0Jn7HpC December 23, 2021

In mid-December, the investigation into what is dubbed the 'pimping affair' was reopened by State Attorney Amit Aisman, following the testimony of warden Freddy Ben Shitrit that thrust the pimping affair into the spotlight after having been largely unnoticed since 2018.

According to the guard, not only did her commanders know about the harassment and did nothing, but that her commander allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison.

She said that Atallah used to touch her while she worked in the security prisoner's ward, and had called her on her personal phone once she left the position, telling her he missed her and knew where she lived. Atallah told her he got her phone number from a prison guard.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.