The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Gilboa: Fourth female prison guard testifies to sexual assault

The woman came forward earlier in December, revealing the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah, allegedly with the help and knowledge of prison guards.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 10:20

Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2021 10:33
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The fourth female prison guard, who served at Gilboa Prison until 2015, testified on Friday morning to the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah, Walla journalist Liran Levi reported. 
According to Channel 13's police reporter Omri Maniv, the IDF intelligence commander in charger of her prison placement was Nissim Pinnish. She came forward with the claims earlier in December.
POLICE OFFICERS and prison guards stand outside the Gilboa jail following the escape by Palestinian security prisoners. (credit: FLASH 90) POLICE OFFICERS and prison guards stand outside the Gilboa jail following the escape by Palestinian security prisoners. (credit: FLASH 90)
In mid-December, the investigation into what is dubbed the 'pimping affair' was reopened by State Attorney Amit Aisman, following the testimony of warden Freddy Ben Shitrit that thrust the pimping affair into the spotlight after having been largely unnoticed since 2018.
According to the guard, not only did her commanders know about the harassment and did nothing, but that her commander allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison.
She said that Atallah used to touch her while she worked in the security prisoner's ward, and had called her on her personal phone once she left the position, telling her he missed her and knew where she lived. Atallah told her he got her phone number from a prison guard. 
Shira Silkoff contributed to this report. 


Tags Fatah women prisoner release prison sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by