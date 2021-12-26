The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to approve NIS 1b. plan for Golan Heights, build two new towns

The approval of the NIS one billion plan strengthens Israel's presence in the Golan Heights territory.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 11:46

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 11:47
The view from Mount Bental, overlooking the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, August 22, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The view from Mount Bental, overlooking the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, August 22, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel's government is expected to approve a NIS one billion plan to develop the Golan Heights that will at least double its Jewish population and allow for the creation of two new towns in the region.
"We are making history in the Golan," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted in advance of the vote, which will take place during a special government meeting in the Golan Heights.
"We will authorize a historic plan to massively develop the Golan Heights that will bring many good people to this beautiful part of the country," Bennett said.
He tweeted a photograph of himself landing via helicopter on the Golan, stating that was the "beginning of an important day on the Golan."
The move strengthens Israel's presence in the Golan Heights territory which it captured from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and which it annexed in 1981.
The view from Mount Bental, overlooking the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, August 22, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The view from Mount Bental, overlooking the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, August 22, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The United States recognized Israel's sovereignty in 2019 and is the only country to have done so. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked former US president Donald Trump for that recognition by creating a town in the Golan in his name. On Sunday the government will authorize two additional towns.
Israel has insistent that retention of that mountain range is essential for Israel's security.


