Garin Harel wants to settle the Negev, what’s holding it up?

A group of families intent on settling the Negev , a process Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion encouraged to “make the desert bloom,” is facing eviction from their temporary home of seven years as their attempt to establish a settlement in Israel’s South continues to face hurdles.

Garin Harel is a collective of 130 people who aim to establish an “alternative tourism-based Kibbutz” in the Negev desert. The Harel community was originally established in the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council when it illegally settled on Mount Eldad after waiting seven years for the government to settle it’s members in the Negev.

The regional council fought the establishment of the community on Mount Eldad at the time, warning that the settlement would upset a sensitive ecological site. The council also claimed that the garin had been offered a number of options for settling in the Negev and that it had rejected all the offers. The group claimed that they had expressed support for a number of the offers but that they had fallen through because of opposition from another side.

While the community was eventually evicted peacefully from Mount Eldad and resettled in 2014 to its current location near the Gaza border community of Tzohar in the Eshkol Regional Council, it seems that history is repeating itself.

Garin Harel currently lives in a caravan neighborhood in an unused area which belongs to the town of Tzohar, but is now facing eviction now that the contract which brought them to live there temporarily is coming to an end.

DINAI RUNE, a member of the garin, called the current situation “absurd,” saying all that Harel wants is to settle the Negev.

“It’s not just that they aren’t succeeding in finding a location, but even when they manage to find a location we get stuck in all sorts of obstacles that they’re not managing to get over,” Rune told The Jerusalem Post.

“Essentially, the situation is that the state says that it is interested in settling the Negev, wants to settle us, brought us here for a temporary camp and for eight years they have not managed to settle us – and now the regional council is coming and saying: ‘We want this land. We want to sell the land for real estate purposes,’ and demanding that we leave.”

Rune stressed that the garin wants more than anyone to leave and form a settlement, but simply has no place to go. According to her, the regional council wants the community to dissolve and split into a number of locations.

“To tell us ‘each person split up and go live in some random’ place is not a solution,” Rune said.

“There is a lot of talk about settling the Negev and bringing youth,” she said. “We’re already a big community; we’re already 160 people. There are plenty of towns in the Negev that are much smaller than what we are today. These are far-off places where life isn’t simple and we need to settle them.

“We are seeing that there’s a very big gap between words and action,” Rune said. “It cannot be that for eight years they don’t manage to find a place to settle us. We’re already 15 years in this process.”

She referred to the Mount Eldad settlement they had established, saying that they formed the community there as a protest in order to show that they were serious. “We’re ready to invest; we want to invest. Only after we did this did they treat us seriously and find us this place where we’re currently at.”

DESPITE THE claims by Garin Harel, the Settlement Division mirrored the claims made during the Mount Eldad situation in 2013, saying that they have offered them “innumerable solutions” and that there was even one offer currently on the table for a town in Neve Harif.

“They want all the stars to align as they imagine it. There is one person there at the end of the day who makes decisions, some sort of supreme authority,” David Tzviel from the Settlement Division told the Post.

Tzviel explained that the garin has been offered pieces of land in Tzohar, Metzuke Dragot and Neve Harif and that it had refused every offer. Neve Harif is a kibbutz project which as of today has only about 17 families living in it. The garin would be given an area there where they would have autonomy.

Tzviel stressed that the Settlement Division cannot establish an entirely new location. “The State of Israel does not establish new settlements today. A settlement is not just for you and me. A settlement is not for 40 families; it is for 400,” he said, explaining that part of the problem with settlements today is that there are some with 40 families or so which are not willing to expand. “What – should we create another problem like this?”

“If they want a settlement, they need to allow it to live,” Tzviel said. “A settlement needs its own life – there are ways to form this – and professional authorities are accompanying them for seven years already. But every time, they take a step back.

“In order to form a settlement, you need to invest money and be ready to live a community life for yourself – but also to allow planning and professional authorities to facilitate life in the settlement. If it is a settlement which, according to all the parameters, has only the characteristics of those who are members of the ‘cult’, it doesn’t work. We get back to this place every time.”

The Eshkol Regional Council has the right to kick out the garin, Tzviel pointed out, as the group is already past the terms of the agreement that was signed between the Settlement Division and the regional council.

“Their requests are at the most unreasonable level there is,” said Tzviel, adding that the garin refused to provide a list of the families in the community, which was also holding up the process.



THE SETTLEMENT Division rejected the community’s claims that recent offers were intended to split them up, saying the issue was simply that they need to commit to purchase plots of land and that there were plots available for all the families in the garin. Tzviel stressed that the state would not allow a situation where the group moves to a location without buying plots and ends up yet again as “temporary tourists”; they need to demonstrate that they are ready to settle permanently.

The Eshkol Regional Council, where the garin currently lives, stressed in a statement that it has tried to persuade its members to be absorbed into towns within the council.

“Unfortunately, the members of the garin have repeatedly expressed their refusal to settle in the cluster and have stated that they do not see the council as a horizon for their permanent residence and tourism development, as they put it,” said the council in a statement, stressing that the garin “dwells on the ground of Tzohar illegally and in illegal structures to this day.”

The council stressed that the date by which Garin Harel was meant to vacate the area has already passed and that, in accordance with the law and because of a need to open the land for the growth of Tzohar, it had issued eviction notices to the community and was working to help its members find an alternative permanent residence.