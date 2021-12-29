Dual citizens who work abroad or have first-degree relatives outside the country will be able to get an exception to travel even if the country of destination is red and on Israel’s no-fly list , after a final vote that is expected Wednesday by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

The decision would enable thousands of American- and British-Israelis who work abroad but immigrated to Israel to continue to support their families. Since Israel started labeling countries red again, Israelis were told that they could not travel to them without applying through a special exceptions committee. However, there was no exemption for work and hence no way for these individuals to travel.

Moreover, immigrants were unable to visit their first-degree relatives unless there was a humanitarian emergency, in most cases. Now, lifecycle events - births, weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, for example - would be considered acceptable reasons to leave Israel for a red destination.

MK Gilad Kariv said Wednesday during the committee meeting that these changes to the exemptions process would be required for his committee to vote in favor of maintaining a list of red countries.

The government late Tuesday night affirmed the recommendation of the Health Ministry to remove several countries from the no-fly list, but the United States, Candara, the United Kingdom and 12 other popular destinations remain on the list.

With more countries being declared ‘red,’ travelers converge on Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday. (credit: FLASH90)

The Knesset is expected to approve the list of countries on Wednesday.

Former MK Dov Lipman, who runs the Yad L’Olim nonprofit organization that has been fighting for the relatives of immigrants to be able to enter Israel and to allow immigrants to exit the country and see their families since the government shut down the airport for the better part of two years, has spearheaded efforts to achieve these exemptions.

“This has been my battle for a week,” Lipman said from the Knesset, “but we got them to widen the rules for leaving Israel.”

Travelers will still have to apply to leave Israel and quarantine will still be required.

In addition, the committee has agreed for a new, special emergency line to help triage troubled immigrant travelers and their families.

It also voted on Wednesday that tourists entering Israel from red countries who have a location to quarantine will have the option to accept digital surveillance and isolate in that location as opposed to in a state-run coronavirus hotel.

Tourists that do so will be able to leave quarantine with a negative PCR test on day seven.

This is a developing story.