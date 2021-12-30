The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel's population at nearly 9.5 million as it enters 2022

About 25,000 new immigrants (olim) arrived in Israel in 2021, 5,000 more than last year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 13:43
Thousands of Israelis walk on the beach boardwalk in Tel Aviv on Israel's 73d Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Thousands of Israelis walk on the beach boardwalk in Tel Aviv on Israel's 73d Independence Day, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's population grew by about 160,000 people (a growth of 1.7%) in 2021, reaching about 9,450,000 people as it enters 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced on Thursday.
As of the end of 2021, 6.98 million (73.9%) of Israel's residents were Jewish, about two million were Arab and 472,000 were from other sectors, including non-Arab Christians and residents not classified by religion in the population registry.
Most of the population growth in the country this year was natural (83%), while the rest (17%) came from immigration.
About 25,000 new immigrants (olim) arrived in Israel in 2021, 5,000 more than last year. About 9,000 additional migrants entered the country as well this year. 30% of the new immigrants came from Russia, while 14.6% came from France, 13.9% came from the US and 12.4% came from Ukraine.
22,700 immigrants arrived in Israel from January to November 2021, a 28.8% rise compared to the same period last year.
New children olim from France departing the airplane in Israel (credit: NOGA MALSA)New children olim from France departing the airplane in Israel (credit: NOGA MALSA)
About 184,000 babies were born in Israel in 2021: 73.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.4% to Muslim mothers and 2.8% to other mothers from other sectors. 
About 51,000 Israelis died this year and about 7,500 Israelis had moved out of the country for more than a year as of December 30, 2021. The number of deaths this year was higher than past years and even higher than 2020, when 47,788 Israelis died amid the coronavirus outbreak.


Tags Israel olim population Babies
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz-Abbas meeting makes good common sense - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by