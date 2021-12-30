Israel's population at nearly 9.5 million as it enters 2022

Israel's population grew by about 160,000 people (a growth of 1.7%) in 2021, reaching about 9,450,000 people as it enters 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced on Thursday.

As of the end of 2021, 6.98 million (73.9%) of Israel's residents were Jewish , about two million were Arab and 472,000 were from other sectors, including non-Arab Christians and residents not classified by religion in the population registry.

Most of the population growth in the country this year was natural (83%), while the rest (17%) came from immigration.

About 25,000 new immigrants (olim) arrived in Israel in 2021, 5,000 more than last year. About 9,000 additional migrants entered the country as well this year. 30% of the new immigrants came from Russia, while 14.6% came from France, 13.9% came from the US and 12.4% came from Ukraine.

22,700 immigrants arrived in Israel from January to November 2021, a 28.8% rise compared to the same period last year

New children olim from France departing the airplane in Israel (credit: NOGA MALSA)

About 184,000 babies were born in Israel in 2021: 73.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.4% to Muslim mothers and 2.8% to other mothers from other sectors.

About 51,000 Israelis died this year and about 7,500 Israelis had moved out of the country for more than a year as of December 30, 2021. The number of deaths this year was higher than past years and even higher than 2020, when 47,788 Israelis died amid the coronavirus outbreak.