The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Security forces attacked by settlers over evacuation of illegal structure

IDF and Israel Police forces were attacked by settlers throwing stones and burning tires after they arrive at Kumi Ori, near Yitzhar, to evacuate an illegal structure built on IDF land.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 14:03

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2021 14:16
A backhoe loader damaged by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A backhoe loader damaged by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Dozens of settlers attacked Israeli security forces who had entered the settlement Kumi Ori near Yitzhar on Friday in order to evacuate a structure that was built on off-limit IDF land.
The settlers threw stones at the security forces and their vehicles and blocked roads by burning tires and shoving them.
The security forces used riot dispersal methods. Three police officers were lightly injured, including two border policemen and a riot policeman.
The stones caused damage to a number of vehicles, including a backhoe loader used for the evacuation.
The West Bank continues to simmer as just hours before the incident in Kumi Ori a Palestinian man attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against soldiers and civilians near Ariel but was shot to death.
A police officer shows his wounded arm after being hit by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A police officer shows his wounded arm after being hit by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A number of settlers were also injured from rubber bullets and tear gas, some of whom were not directly involved in the fighting, according to a source quoted in Maariv. One was reportedly moderately injured after being hit in the torso by a rubber bullet and was evacuated to a hospital with a suspected collapsed lung.
The issue of settler violence made headlines when on December 13 Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev tweeted that he had discussed the issue with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.
Bar Lev was accused by a number of politicians, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other coalition members, of blaming all settlers for an issue they claimed was not indicative and connected to fringe elements. 


Tags Settlements Settlers West Bank Omer Bar Lev
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is wrong to close its borders to Diaspora Jews - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The UN - where anti-Israel prejudice remains supreme - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by