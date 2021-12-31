Dozens of settlers attacked Israeli security forces who had entered the settlement Kumi Ori near Yitzhar on Friday in order to evacuate a structure that was built on off-limit IDF land.

The settlers threw stones at the security forces and their vehicles and blocked roads by burning tires and shoving them.

The security forces used riot dispersal methods. Three police officers were lightly injured, including two border policemen and a riot policeman.

The stones caused damage to a number of vehicles, including a backhoe loader used for the evacuation.

The West Bank continues to simmer as just hours before the incident in Kumi Ori a Palestinian man attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against soldiers and civilians near Ariel but was shot to death.

A police officer shows his wounded arm after being hit by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A number of settlers were also injured from rubber bullets and tear gas, some of whom were not directly involved in the fighting, according to a source quoted in Maariv. One was reportedly moderately injured after being hit in the torso by a rubber bullet and was evacuated to a hospital with a suspected collapsed lung.

The issue of settler violence made headlines when on December 13 Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev tweeted that he had discussed the issue with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Bar Lev was accused by a number of politicians, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other coalition members, of blaming all settlers for an issue they claimed was not indicative and connected to fringe elements.