Roads and trails close due to floods in south of Israel

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority closed all the hiking trails in the south of Israel due to floods on Saturday.

Saturday morning began with rain and thunderstorms in the south of the country. As a result, many areas there flooded.

Videos from the areas that flooded showed rivers with strong currents that would be dangerous to anyone attempting to get close.

In order to ensure safety from the floods, Road 40 was closed at strategic points as well as hiking trails.

The Yehudiah and the Zavitan waterfalls were kept open up to the observations overlooking the falls, but the trails leading down to them were closed.

Ein Gedi waterfall (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

In Ein Gedi , only Nahal David and the trail to the old synagogue were left open.

The rain was expected to continue until the late afternoon, but it was not clear when the flooding would no longer be an issue.