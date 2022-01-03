Former MK Mordechai Ben-Porat passes away at 98

Former MK and minister Mordechai Ben-Porat passed away on Monday morning at the age of 98. Ben-Porat, who was born in Baghdad and immigrated to Israel in 1945, is considered one of the leaders in the aliyah of Iraqi Jews to Israel.

In 1942, at the age of 19, Ben-Porat joined the underground Hechalutz movement in Iraq, in which he took part until his immigration to Israel about three years later. In 1948, he completed the first IDF officers' course and participated in the War of Independence as a company commander.

In 1965, Ben-Porat was one of the founders of the Rafi party, with which the National Religious Party formed a government. At the same time, Rafi won four out of 11 seats in the Or Yehuda municipality, and Ben-Porat returned to his position as head of the council, a position he had held since 1955.

In 1968, Ben-Porat and his party joined the Labor Party, on whose behalf he served as an MK in the Seventh and Eighth Knessets, and even became deputy speaker of the Knesset. Ahead of the elections to the Ninth Knesset, Ben-Porat founded the Movement for the Renewal of Social Zionism, but did not pass the electoral threshold.

In the run-up to the 10th Knesset elections, his movement joined the Telem party, led by Moshe Dayan, and Ben-Porat was placed second on the Knesset party list and elected to the Knesset. After the death of Moshe Dayan, the faction split and Ben-Porat formed a faction that would represent his party. The faction joined the government of Menachem Begin and Ben-Porat served as a minister without a portfolio. In the government of Yitzhak Shamir, after Shamir replaced Begin, Ben-Porat remained a minister without a portfolio in the government, but resigned from the government towards the end of its term, due to his unsuccessful attempts to form a national unity government.

In 1975 he founded the World Organization of Jews from Arab Countries and became president of the organization. In 1979 he went on a mission for the Jewish Agency to assist in the aliyah of Iranian Jews. He had been a co-chair of the World Executive Board of the World Organization of Jews from Arab Countries since 1975.

In the 11th Knesset elections, Ben-Porat ran as part of the Movement for the Renewal of Social Zionism, but the list did not pass the electoral threshold, again. In 1988, he joined the Likud and was placed 52nd on its list for the 13th Knesset.

In 2001, he was awarded the Israel Prize for "Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society and the State," and a "Medal of Appreciation" named after Menachem Begin for his work for the State of Israel. Two years later, he was awarded the Ben-Gurion Prize for "Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution to Society and the State." In 2005, he was awarded the "Shofar Herut Award" by the Albany community in the United States.

Ben-Porat's family stated: "The Ben-Porat family, with all its branches, today mourns the passing of the 'head of the clan,' Mordechai Ben-Porat (David Mordechai), who died tonight in good health at the age of 98. Mordechai, one of the last of the 'nephilim' generation, the favored of David Ben-Gurion, one of the organizers of Operation Ezra and Nehemiah to immigrate the Jews of Iraq, a partner in the aliyah of the Jews of Iran, a man who has done and acted extensively for the State of Israel in operations and actions some of which we will never know.

"Mordechai served as head of the Or Yehuda Council, founder of the Babylonian Jewish Heritage Center, served as MK in the sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth Knesset, minister in the Begin-Shamir government, winner of the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. For generations in the family we grew up in his light, path and values. A symbol and role model for Zionism and love of the land. Our descendants will also continue to grow on his legacy. Peace be upon you, David Mordechai, rest in peace on your bed. My condolences to his daughters Edith, Michal and Tami and all the members of his household."

Ben Porat's funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 4, at 1:30 PM in the Holon Cemetery.