The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel's next A-G list narrowed down to nine finalists

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar recommended Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri, former top ministry official Gali Baharav-Miara, and Deputy Attorney General for international affairs Roy Schondorf.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:48
JUSTICES ARRIVE for a hearing at the Supreme Court in. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
JUSTICES ARRIVE for a hearing at the Supreme Court in.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The committee for selecting the next Attorney-General to replace Avichai Mandelblit on February 1 named its nine finalists.
On Wednesday, the committee added six new names: District Court Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen, lawyer Itai Ofir, Professor Ariel Bendor, Dr. Aviad Bakshi, former Knesset chief legal adviser Eyal Yinon and Hebrew University Rector Barak Medina.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on December 13 recommended Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri, former top ministry official Gali Baharav-Miara, and Deputy Attorney General for international affairs Roy Schondorf as candidates, which could lead to them being favorites on the list.
Nizri has been a front runner for replacing Mandelblit from the start, in part because of his experience as the right-hand man for both Mandelblit and former Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein.
Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Gali Baharav-Miara, the only female candidate, is a private-sector lawyer at Tadmor-Levy & Co., but previously she was the head of Tel Aviv’s Civil Division and she continues to hold roles involved in public policy issues.
Schondorf was a surprise selection. He's been the Deputy Attorney-General for international affairs since 2013, advising the government on public international law, including treaty negotiations and international litigation.
Before working at the A-G's office, Schondorf was the Director of the Department of Special International Affairs for the State Attorney's Office since 2009 and was a senior official in the IDF international law division.
He has been responsible for building up the ministry’s international law units following the 2009 Goldstone Report to handle the increasing threats of war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court and foreign country lawsuits.
Schondorf has also been involved in several important international negotiations on behalf of Israel, including with the International Criminal Court and peace negotiations with Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinians.
Mandelblit's term as attorney general expires on February 1, and Sa'ar has been careful in choosing the selection committee to get a new attorney-general that will support his objective of splitting the attorney-general position into two roles:  A chief legal adviser and a chief prosecutor. Another reason for Nizri's front-runner position is because of his personal support for dividing the attorney-general role.
Former conservative chief justice Asher Grunis chairs the committee which also includes conservative New Hope MK Zvi Hauser and moderate conservative and former justice minister Dan Meridor.
Meridor was appointed after former justice minister Meir Sheetrit resigned due to an outcry over his being on the panel in light of prior sexual harassment complaints, which he controversially resolved in a confidential settlement.
The other two members on the panel are Israel Bar Association representative Tami Olman and academic representative Ron Shapira. Olman is not known as being particularly conservative and has battled to defend the judiciary from attacks by former justice minister Amir Ohana.
The fact that the candidates lack criminal prosecution experience could help pave the way for Sa’ar’s goal of splitting the position.
It is unclear if Sa’ar has the votes in the Knesset to split the position since virtually all former attorneys-general, the Supreme Court and left-wing parties in the coalition are expected to oppose such a split.
Sa’ar did say in mid-December that he has the full support of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
In mid-December, Labor party leader Merav Michaeli said that she would continue to oppose any legislation for such a split in the Knesset. However, she said she would not comment on the candidates at this stage, which essentially means she is not exercising any public pressure on the issue.
If Sa’ar gets opposition support or cuts some broader deal giving left-wing parties some other victory they seek, he could pass his initiative.
Another possibility is that Sa’ar just requests that the incoming attorney general give State Attorney Amit Aisman complete autonomy in the prosecutorial sphere, achieving his goal in practice without changing any law.
Some reports have also expressed concern that the committee may fail to reach a consensus, which could either necessitate extending Mandelblit’s tenure or appointing one of the current senior Justice Ministry officials as acting attorney general.
Notably absent from the list was former Military Advocate General (MAG) Sharon Afek, whose appointment would have been seen as following in the footsteps of Mandelblit - who became attorney-general after having served as a previous MAG.
Michael Starr and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Supreme Court gideon sa'ar justice ministry Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

David Amsalem's vile speeches should have us all concerned - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by